Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield scores 2 touchdowns but Carolina Panthers fall 26-24 to Cleveland Browns

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers (0-1) were defeated by the Cleveland Browns (1-0) 26-24 Sunday in the opening weekend of the 2022 NFL season.
Mayfield scored twice, once through the air and on the ground, and completed 16-of-27 passes for 235 yards and one interception.
Mayfield was drafted No. 1 overall by Cleveland in the 2018 NFL draft and played four years with the organization before being traded to Carolina in July.
A slow start for the Panthers’ offense resulted in Mayfield’s first touchdown coming in the fourth quarter. He rushed up the middle for a 7-yard score to cut Carolina’s deficit to 20-14.
Shake & Bake 👨🍳 pic.twitter.com/5Qxfdd9BBK— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 11, 2022
With six minutes left in the game, Mayfield wound up for a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Robbie Anderson to come within two points of the Browns, taking the score to 23-21.
THIS THROW 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NBPNSVZvsd— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 11, 2022
With the game on the line, Mayfield drove the Panthers downfield and kicker Eddy Pinerio made a 34-yard field goal to put Carolina up 24-23 with 1:13 remaining in the game.
With zero timeouts remaining, Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett led the Browns to the Carolina 40-yard line, setting up rookie kicker Cade York for a 58-yard field goal to seal the win for the Browns.
In NFL Week 2, Mayfield and the Panthers travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants at noon on Sunday, Sept. 19 on Fox.
