Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield leads Panthers to 1st victory of season in 22-14 win over Saints

  • Updated
  • 0
Baker Mayfield

Former OU football player Baker Mayfield during the spring game on April 23.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers (1-2) defeated the New Orleans Saints (1-2) 22-14 on Sunday.

Mayfield threw for 170 yards on 12-of-25 completions. He also had one carry for a one yard loss.

Mayfield’s lone score on the day came with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter when he found Laviska Shenault who made several defenders miss en route to a 67 yard touchdown.

Down 22-7 late in the fourth, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston found Marquez Callaway for a touchdown to make it 22-14, but the Panthers were able to hold off the late comeback attempt.

Mayfield and the Panthers will take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in a battle of former Heisman trophy winning Sooners next Sunday at 3:05 p.m. in Charlotte (FOX).

