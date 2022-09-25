Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield leads Panthers to 1st victory of season in 22-14 win over Saints

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers (1-2) defeated the New Orleans Saints (1-2) 22-14 on Sunday.
Mayfield threw for 170 yards on 12-of-25 completions. He also had one carry for a one yard loss.
Mayfield’s lone score on the day came with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter when he found Laviska Shenault who made several defenders miss en route to a 67 yard touchdown.
Laviska Shenault Jr finds the end zone on a 67-yard TD 🤩 (via @Panthers)pic.twitter.com/fnLg4z30qK— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2022
Down 22-7 late in the fourth, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston found Marquez Callaway for a touchdown to make it 22-14, but the Panthers were able to hold off the late comeback attempt.
Mayfield and the Panthers will take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in a battle of former Heisman trophy winning Sooners next Sunday at 3:05 p.m. in Charlotte (FOX).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.