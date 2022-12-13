Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield improbably leads Rams to win; Kyler Murray suffers season ending injury in Week 14

A total of 27 Sooners participated in Week 14 of NFL action.
Baker Mayfield put together a game winning drive during his first game with the Los Angeles Rams. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored three touchdowns and continued his MVP caliber season. Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine scored a touchdown and helped his squad earn a win on Sunday.
Former OU quarterback Kyler Murry was carted off due to a knee injury during the first quarter of the Arizona Cardinals game against the New England Patriots on Monday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed Tuesday that Murray suffered a torn ACL, ending his season.
#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray tore his ACL last night, the MRI confirmed today. His season is over. pic.twitter.com/Dd3IniVIga— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2022
Here’s a look at standout play from former OU players across the league:
Baker Mayfield
The former OU quarterback had 96 hours to learn a new offense after being claimed on waivers by the Los Angeles Rams Tuesday afternoon. On Thursday, he completed 22-of-35 passes for 230 yards and also ran four times for 10 yards during his debut with his new team.
Mayfield orchestrated a 98-yard game winning drive that resulted in a 23-yard Van Jefferson touchdown and a 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8). Mayfield will have more time to get acquainted with the Rams during their upcoming bye week, then he’ll travel and face the Green Bay Packers during a Monday night matchup on Dec. 19.
BAKER MAYFIELD'S GAME-WINNING TOUCHDOWN PASS TO VAN JEFFERSON IS EVEN BETTER WITH TITANIC MUSIC!!!! 🚢🏈🎶pic.twitter.com/HIyduhIlvo— 🏈🚢🎶TITANIC TD🏈🚢🎶 (@TitanicTD) December 9, 2022
Woke up feeling dangerous 😏@bakermayfield | #OUDNA📸 @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/wLSLSunyiv— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 9, 2022
Jalen Hurts
The Eagles (12-1) defeated the New York Giants 48-22 on Sunday as Hurts completed 21-of-31 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball seven times for 77 yards and one touchdown.
The former Sooners quarterback will travel and face the Chicago Bears (3-10) at noon on Dec. 18.
On 4th and 7... BIG SHOT. @JalenHurts to @DevontaSmith_6📺: #PHIvsNYG on FOX📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Q0YYPeBaSr pic.twitter.com/stl2ckxSap— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022
TD #10 on the year 👀@1kalwaysopen_ | #ProBowlVote | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/uLGfJVUWyK— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 11, 2022
Jalen Hurts is the first QB ever with 10 rushing TDs in 2 straight seasons 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mNRGHDJU5A— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 11, 2022
Jalen Hurts in the last three games:1007 total yards9 TDs, 0 turnovers pic.twitter.com/EWUunroDrG— Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) December 11, 2022
Samaje Perine
With fellow Bengal and former Sooner Joe Mixon back in the starting lineup after suffering a concussion in Week 11, Perine resumed his secondary role in the backfield. He tallied four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown during the Bengals’ 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns (5-8).
Perine also caught one pass on five targets for five yards. Perine and the Bengals (9-4) will travel to Raymond James Stadium and face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 18.
"Ope - I'm just gonna scooch around ya"#ProBowlVote x #SamajePerine#CLEvsCIN | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/Qi2eK8LZE0— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 11, 2022
Other performances
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown caught four passes on eight targets for 34 yards against the New England Patriots.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews grabbed two passes on six targets for 17 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers started at left guard against the Steelers.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon recorded 14 rushes for 96 yards and caught two passes on two targets for 10 yards against the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah Thomas and wide receiver Mike Woods both saw playing time in reserve roles against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey garnered two solo tackles and one assisted tackle against the Bengals.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore collected two assisted tackles and one pass deflection against the Houston Texans.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb totaled five receptions on six targets for 33 yards against the Texans.
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto notched one assisted tackle against Kansas City.
Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell had one solo tackle against Kansas City.
Houston Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo recorded two solo tackles, one assisted tackle, one sack, two quarterback hurries, one pass deflection and one forced fumble against the Dallas Cowboys.
Kansas City center Creed Humphrey started against the Denver Broncos.
Kansas City offensive tackle Orlando Brown started at left tackle against the Broncos.
Kansas City long snapper James Winchester served as long snapper for nine snaps against the Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton garnered one assisted tackle against the Los Angeles Rams.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray collected six solo tackles and one assisted tackle against the Miami Dolphins.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah received playing time in a reserve role against the Detroit Lions.
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson carried the ball three times for eight yards and caught two passes on three targets for two yards against the Arizona Cardinals.
New York Giants defensive back Tony Jefferson had four solo tackles and one assisted tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson started at right tackle against the New York Giants.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Tre Norwood saw playing time in a reserve role against the Baltimore Ravens.
San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams started at left tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown played in a reserve role against the Carolina Panthers.
