Sooners in 2021 NFL Draft: Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson taken No. 120 overall by New England Patriots

Former Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson was selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Stevenson is the first OU running back drafted since Rodney Anderson in 2019 and just the fifth since 2010. He came to the Sooners in 2019 as a transfer from Cerritos College, and rushed for 515 yards and six touchdowns on a team-high eight yards per carry during his junior season.

During the 2020 season, Stevenson was limited to six games due to a six game drug suspension levied ahead of the 2019 Peach Bowl. Yet, the 6-foot senior was still the Sooners’ leading rusher on the season, amassing 665 yards and seven touchdowns. In his first game back from suspension, Stevenson ran for three touchdowns in OU’s 62-28 win over Texas Tech on Oct. 31.

Stevenson also ran for over 100 yards in three games, including the Sooners’ 55-20 Cotton Bowl win over Florida on Dec. 30. In that contest, he ran for a touchdown and 186 of Oklahoma’s season-high 435 rushing yards.

"Rhamondre had a short career here in a lot of ways, but he did really make the most of his time," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "He broke so many tackles. I think that's probably the biggest thing that stands out for him — he's always had the ability to break tackles to get around guys, to run through guys.

"He has a very low center of gravity and just not much to tackle. He really improved his body, his conditioning level and his understanding of our offense, which allowed him to have a really strong back half of the season for us this past year."

In New England, Stevenson rejoins OU defensive end Ronnie Perkins, who was selected by the Patriots on Friday. New England is prone to using multiple running backs, so Stevenson looks set to compete with Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden for carries.

The Patriots' complete season schedule, along with every other NFL team’s, will be unveiled on May 12.

