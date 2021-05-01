Sooners in 2021 NFL Draft: Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood taken No. 245 overall by Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Oklahoma cornerback Tre Norwood was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 245 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Norwood played in all 11 games during the 2020 season, including five starts. He was tied for third nationally in interceptions with five and led OU and the Big 12 in that category.

Norwood was named the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Cotton Bowl last season, garnering two tackles and returning an interception for a 45-yard touchdown. Against Texas Tech on Oct. 31, Norwood grabbed two interceptions in the first quarter.

"It was fun to see Tre bounce back from such a tough injury two years ago and really become a great player for us," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "He made a lot of big plays and made several big interceptions, especially this past season.

"I think he really settled into Coach (Alex) Grinch's defense and did a lot of outstanding things. I was always impressed by Tre's work ethic and consistency, and I think what is also really going to help him in the NFL is the ability to play multiple positions. I'm very excited for his opportunity."

Norwood was a three-star recruit and the No. 53 ranked cornerback in the nation out of high school, per Rivals. The Steelers have a strong starting secondary in cornerbacks Joe Haden and Cameron Sutton, along with safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edwards. Nonetheless, Norwood's versatility makes him an interesting addition.

Pittsburgh’s complete season schedule, along with every other NFL team’s, will be unveiled on May 12.

