OU Daily's Colton Sulley, Jason Batacao and Louis Raser offer their depth chart reactions ahead of the Sooners' season opener.
First, walk-on running back Tawee Walker was announced a co-starter alongside redshirt senior Marcus Major. Redshirt senior Justin Harrington, who impressed during fall camp, won the cheetah position battle over Indiana transfer sophomore Dasan McCullough.
OU Daily's sports editors also go through the Sooners' schedule and provide their season record predictions.
Podcast timeline with YouTube timestamp links:
0:30 Immediate depth chart reactions / Tawee Walker
5:30 Talking defensive line transfers