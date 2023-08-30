Justin Harrington

Redshirt senior defensive back Justin Harrington before the game against Kent State on Sept. 10.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

OU Daily's Colton Sulley, Jason Batacao and Louis Raser offer their depth chart reactions ahead of the Sooners' season opener.

First, walk-on running back Tawee Walker was announced a co-starter alongside redshirt senior Marcus Major. Redshirt senior Justin Harrington, who impressed during fall camp, won the cheetah position battle over Indiana transfer sophomore Dasan McCullough.

OU Daily's sports editors also go through the Sooners' schedule and provide their season record predictions.

Podcast timeline with YouTube timestamp links:

0:00 Intro 

0:30 Immediate depth chart reactions / Tawee Walker

5:30 Talking defensive line transfers 

10:40 Cheetah

14:30 What to watch in Week 1

17:30 OU record / College Football Playoff predictions

