Oklahoma announced its final two non-conference opponents for the 2024 season on Friday.
OU adds final two opponents, giving the Sooners seven home games in 2024. 📝 https://t.co/OpTQGIvLeQ | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/n1TBJArFln— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 11, 2023
OU will play Houston and Maine in Norman, adding to a non-conference slate which includes matchups against Temple and Tulane in Norman. The Sooners will travel to Houston in 2028 for the latter part of their home-and-home series with the Cougars.
OU also plays SEC-foes Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee in Norman, totaling seven home games for the 2024 season. Per usual, the Sooners will face Texas at a neutral site and will travel to play Auburn, LSU, Mississippi and Missouri.