Brent Venables

OU head coach Brent Venables during fall camp on Aug. 4.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma announced its final two non-conference opponents for the 2024 season on Friday.

OU will play Houston and Maine in Norman, adding to a non-conference slate which includes matchups against Temple and Tulane in Norman. The Sooners will travel to Houston in 2028 for the latter part of their home-and-home series with the Cougars.

OU also plays SEC-foes Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee in Norman, totaling seven home games for the 2024 season. Per usual, the Sooners will face Texas at a neutral site and will travel to play Auburn, LSU, Mississippi and Missouri.

