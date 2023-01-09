'Sometimes you just gotta piss him off': How Jalen Hill has been key for OU basketball in Big 12 play

During Oklahoma’s 62-53 win over Florida on Dec. 21, Jalen Hill caught the worst of Porter Moser’s frustration.
Described by OU’s coach as a “good kid,” Moser wanted to spice up the junior forward’s attitude. Hill missed two layups in the first half and Moser dug into him once he was subbed out.
“I got pretty upset and I got into him pretty good,” Moser said. “He had made a couple mistakes, and he almost got pissed off at me. I remember his dad was like, ‘man Jalen is such a good kid, sometimes you just gotta piss him off.’”
Later in the game Hill, motivated by Moser, corralled an offensive rebound and secured a putback over three Florida players with 2:40 left in second half. He quickly responded to Moser’s coaching with assertiveness and intensity, a trait that’s been seen the entire season from Hill.
Known more as a defensive commodity during his career, Hill's offensive ascension is paying off for the Sooners this season, as he’s averaging a career-high 9.3 points with 5.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 36% from 3-point range, also a career high so far.
Since OU’s contest against Florida, Hill has scored double digits in each of OU’s three conference games with 14 points against Texas, 16 against Iowa State and 18 against Texas Tech last Saturday. He’s also shooting 60% from 3-point range during that span.
Eight of his 18 points against Texas Tech came in overtime during Oklahoma’s (10-5, 1-2 Big 12) 68-63-win last Saturday in Lubbock. His presence will be needed as Oklahoma looks to win a tough contest against No. 2 Kansas (14-1, 3-0) at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Lawrence, a place OU hasn’t won at since 1993.
Successful business trip to Lubbock 💼What do you say we rewind? ⏪ pic.twitter.com/0uMF6EzTi0— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 9, 2023
“I think he's been huge for us all year,” Moser said. “What it does is give you another guy that the rest of the team’s younger guys can look at in a close game. … The first thing we did on our get better tape yesterday was showing a sequence of Jalen doing about four things on one defensive possession. That's how we started.
“Some people think they're playing hard, but this is what playing hard looks like. And there's a difference between playing hard and playing completely competitive and intensely there is a difference.”
Defense 'key' to Texas Tech win
Moser said OU ’s defense was the key to its win against Texas Tech.
Oklahoma held the Red Raiders 21 for 57 from the field and 2 for 18 from beyond the arc, while forcing 13 turnovers. And, despite former Sooner guard De’Vion Harmon’s team-leading 23 points, the Sooners held Red Raiders’ leading scorer Kevin Obanor at bay.
Obanor, averaging a team-high 16.4 points per game, shot 5 for 17 against the Sooners’ defense.
“There were some turnovers and defensive responsibilities that we missed (against Iowa State and Texas),” Hill said. “I feel like we cleaned a lot of those up and like late games we were just locked into those little things and that helped us win.”
The Sooners defense in the final minutes of overtime was most pivotal, however. OU held the Red Raiders to three points and forced two turnovers in the final 2:21 of overtime.
Sophomore guard Bijan Cortes came through with a game-sealing block on a 3-point attempt with three seconds remaining in overtime.
Still thinking about this @whynotbijan block ✋🚫 pic.twitter.com/xnXp78bxTt— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 8, 2023
“I thought we had a smaller amount of slippage down the stretch,” Moser said. “They got some transition baskets that you know from watching our film that were really hard. They were getting them going downhill and transitioning. I think they got back in the game by just attacking and transitioning in that atmosphere.”
“…we did get some stops in overtime, and I thought that those were the keys. I thought we were really locked in on that last play… At this level, in these big games it comes down to one possession, you can’t have a ton of slippage.”
Backcourt steps up as Sherfield struggles
Oklahoma’s first conference win was aided by notable performances from Cortes, Uzan and sophomore guard CJ Noland.
Cortes, whose contributions aren’t shown from just the box score, finished with two points, three assists and the game-sealing block on Washington. Uzan scored a career-high 18 points on 7 for 10 shooting, while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out three assists.
Noland, who impressed Moser with a strong week of practice, played 18 minutes and scored five points on 2 for 4 shooting and a 1 for 3 total from 3-point range.
They helped fill the shoes of senior guard Grant Sherfield, who struggled to find a rhythm for the second game in a row. He finished with 11 points on 4 for 17 shooting.
“I was really impressed with Milos in the first conference road game,” Moser said. His mentality as a young guy, I thought was impressive. Bijan has been through a lot of games and so has CJ, but I was really impressed by what those guys did in that atmosphere. They didn't look rattled.”
Moving forward, Cortes, Uzan and Noland will need more performances like they had against Texas Tech for OU to be successful. Moser thinks Uzan, especially, has a large room for improvement as the season progresses.
.@lossyuzan was locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/BpOw4MTZwZ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 8, 2023
“I think his confidence is really high,” Moser said. “I definitely see him with a bigger ceiling. He's a freshman. He just knows he can get a lot better. … But, I don’t think he's even close to his ceiling, not even close. He's just a really good player for us right now playing confidently, and we're confident when he has the ball in his hands a ton down the stretch. It gives you another guy.”
For Cortes, Moser noted that he likes the pace that the sophomore guard is playing with.
“I see him locked in and I see him playing with a pace,” Moser said. I thought we were really moving the ball I thought as good as anybody, and Bijan was a big part of it. …He really set up guys and he’s really got a great pace going.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.