‘Someone has to step up’: Sooners’ Danny Stutsman embracing new leadership role ahead of junior season

ARLINGTON, Texas — When Brent Venables was hired as Oklahoma’s coach, Danny Stutsman was one of the first players he spoke to.
After one of the Sooners’ first spring practices in 2022, Venables pulled Stutsman aside to have a heart-to-heart conversation. He saw a linebacker with tremendous potential, but one that needed to mature as a person.
Venables was blunt with Stutsman — he needed to grow up. After the 2021 season, OU experienced high roster turnover with 37 player departures, resulting in a leadership void. Venables hoped that after the conversation he would see Stutsman grow the way he wanted him to.
It was hard for Stutsman to hear, but he knew Venables was right.
“I remember that vividly,” the junior linebacker recalled Thursday at Big 12 Media Days. “We had a really long talk, and obviously it was uncomfortable. But, I really needed to grow as a player and a person.”
Both Venables and Stutsman believe they’ve got what they wanted. Venables has seen the now junior linebacker grow from a young, “immature” freshman to one of OU’s leaders. Stutsman sees the same, stating he’s become more professional since his first season.
As one of the Sooners’ delegates at AT&T Stadium this week, Stutsman believes he’s firmly cemented himself in a leadership role. Before last season, Venebles wanted to see growth. Now, “the whole team follows Danny.”
“He'd be the first one to admit that 17 months ago, he wasn't capable of leading,” Venables said. “Now, he's in a much different place. I love the maturation that’s taking place with him off the field as much as on the field. He's put the team and the expectations on his back.
“A year ago, he couldn't run a player-run practice. He couldn't call a play or run a walkthrough. He wasn't equipped to do that. Now, he is, and I think that's a reflection of … what he is.”
Stutsman has made efforts to become a leader both on and off the field. On the field, he’s started to push players to do more in practice. Specifically, he’s taken freshman Lewis Carter, a fellow linebacker and 2022 Under Armour All-American out of Tampa Catholic High School, under his wing. Similar to how Venables saw him, Stutsman thinks Carter can be a leader one day, and so wants to be a “lifeline of support” for him.
Off the field, Stutsman routinely finds ways to spend time with OU’s linebackers. He’ll invite them to his home, take everyone out to dinner or even watch a movie together. Along with being a leader, Stutsman wants to be more of a friend to his teammates.
He believes after finding a combination of both, he’ll become the person he wants to be.
“With the older guys that are leaving the program, someone has to step up,” Stutsman said. “That’s something that I’ve wanted to do. I’ve wanted to push myself and get out of my comfort zone, and take on a role I never thought I would have.”
Stutsman’s maturation hasn’t come at the cost of his personality. His teammates would say he’s matured, but that Stutsman is still the fun, outgoing guy he was when he first arrived at OU.
“Danny’s funny. He’s such a character,” said redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel. “On the field, he’s well respected by the team. When he speaks, everyone listens, so having a guy like that is really good for our locker room. But, he's also someone that you can have a lot of fun and that you can spend time away from the game with.”
As a player, Stutsman has worked to improve his speed and vision. Specifically, he wants to shed blocks better and burst to ball carriers quicker than he did last year. He’s worked on it during OU’s typical morning and afternoon workouts, but always makes time to work on it more outside of practice.
Stutsman works the most with sophomore linebacker Jaren Kanak, who’s expected to start alongside him. Stutsman isn’t opposed to working alone, but thinks practicing with others helps him the most.
“I always try to work with the team for my skills,” Stutsman said. “With my craft, there’s a lot of flaws in my game … that I have to correct. As a linebacker corps, we’re all working on those, so we all try to get our extra work in together.”
Venables has noticed his growth, and now expects “great things” from Stutsman this season.
“He's long. He's athletic. He plays fast,” Venables said. “He closes to the ball quicker now. He's got tremendous contact speed. He's got tremendous instincts, great toughness. He's worked incredibly hard.
“He's his own worst critic. He's hard on himself and that's what the best of the best are. They're never satisfied. I’m really excited to see where Danny is at this year.”
After leading the Big 12 in tackles last season, Stutsman has appeared to make greater strides prior to the 2023 season. In Venables’ words, 2022’s 6-7 record was “well below our expectations”, and is counting on players like Stutsman to lead a potential bounce-back.
“Last year, I led the Big 12 in tackles. But, that’s not really a goal for myself this season,” Stutsman said. “I just wanna be the best teammate I can for my team. I want to win games, and I want to do whatever it takes for that to happen.”