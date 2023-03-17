Skip Johnson, OU baseball look to continue hot streak against No. 11 TCU

Oklahoma (11-6) has won nine of its last 11 games but is coming off a 6-2 loss to Wichita State on Tuesday.
The Sooners are looking to regroup as it hosts a series against No. 11 TCU (9-7) this weekend.
OU struggled offensively on the road against the Shockers, but it returns to L. Dale Mitchell Park Friday for its conference opening-series.
After the loss, coach Skip Johnson is focusing on facing a strong Horned Frogs team and recognizes the caliber of the matchup.
“It’s a great opportunity for our team,” Johnson said.
Here are three things to know before Oklahoma faces TCU:
OU making no excuses
Oklahoma went 6 for 31 during its first loss in six games.
The end to a hot offensive streak for OU marked one of the lowest run-scoring games of the season.
The quick turnaround combined with the cold weather in Kansas didn’t make for an easy matchup, however, Johnson doesn’t use those factors as an out.
“You can make a million excuses,” Johnson said. “We’ve just got to play better. That’s the biggest thing, and moving forward we just have to try to win pitches, that’s what we do.”
Pitching will be important in the Sooners’ first Big 12 matchup of the year, and Johnson hopes the team’s recent offensive success translates against TCU.
“I hope it translates well,” Johnson said. “Hopefully put some balls into play. Disrupt them and get some big hits. I mean, they're a good club.”
Entering the matchup, Johnson acknowledges how key it is for Oklahoma to recognize its strengths but also understand the differences between hitting and offense.
“Hitting is always going to be hitting and offense is different,” Johnson said. “You can take your walks, you can move guys, you steal bases, you play offense, you have bat control, you run the bases right.
“I think that’s the difference in what we try to do, is to continue to play offense, and we have to continue to get better at it — knowing the strengths of what we do.”
Carmichael earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor
Easton Carmichael was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Monday, after impressive performances during Oklahoma’s series wins over UNLV and Houston.
The freshman catcher held a .571 batting average, collecting 12 hits and 13 RBIs in five games last week.
Carmichael leads the Sooners in multiple batting categories and the Big 12 in triples, but Johnson believes his offensive performance is a perk.
“Offense is just a bonus when you have a catcher really,” Johnson said. “I mean he had a great weekend … So, I think the biggest thing that he’s got to continue to do is just go win pitches, simplify the game.”
Despite only being a freshman, Carmichael led the Sooners to five consecutive wins and has found a leadership role during his first season.
Johnson said his play and presence has impacted the team positively.
“His presence has been really good,” Johnson said. “His spirit has been good. He has kind of taken a role of leadership with how he responds and reacts behind the plate … He’s really become a leader on his own.”
Carmichael was also named to the Frisco Collegiate Classic’s All Tournament Team earlier this season.
His early success is evident, but Johnson knows it isn’t about the titles.
“I think he’s just winning pitches,” Johnson said. “He just takes that mindset and doesn’t look at, ’Hey, I’m the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. He just wins pitches, because really that’s what it’s about.”
Madron walks
Last season, Cowley College transfer Blake Robertson set an Oklahoma record with 69 walks.
Now, former Cowley teammate and OU outfielder Bryce Madron is trending in the same direction.
After notching three walks against Wichita State, Madron now sits atop the NCAA leaderboard with 30 walks this season.
The Blanchard, Oklahoma, native has been third in the batting lineup since the beginning of the season and Johnson recognizes why.
“I think that’s why Coach Willits continued to hit him in the three hole,” Johnson said. “He gets on base … And I’m looking forward to that guy. When he breaks out, he’s going to break out in a big way.”
Madron has shown signs of a big bat — in the fall and in the regular season — but is only batting .200. Despite having one of the team’s lowest averages, he has garnered a .482 on base percentage and is second in the NCAA with an average of 1.76 walks per game.
The junior’s offensive consistency is needed, especially against a good TCU squad, but Johnson emphasizes the importance of Madron being at ease at the plate.
“He’s got to get comfortable with this level,” Johnson said. “That’s the biggest thing, is they don’t try to get hits, just play offense, and he's been playing offense because he’s taking his walks.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
