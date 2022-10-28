'She's a bolt of electricity': OU soccer leading scorer Emma Hawkins fueled by competitive edge, lofty aspirations

After a three-year stint at Central Arkansas, Emma Hawkins was ready for a challenge.
The Forney, Texas native wanted to play at a program that not only faced highly-ranked teams, but one that could improve her odds of playing professionally. So far, that is exactly what Hawkins has experienced in her first season with the Sooners after she decided to transfer to OU in December.
The senior forward was a standout at UCA, breaking the school’s single-season records for shot attempts, made penalty kicks and games started in 2020. She also led the ASUN conference in goals, assists and points. Hawkins became the first Bear to record three ASUN Player of the Week honors in 2021 as well.
But even after all of these accomplishments, Hawkins was still compelled by greater opportunity, so she made the leap to the Big 12 and joined OU coach Mark Carr’s roster for the 2022 season.
“I knew she was a standout in Dallas and she obviously had an unbelievable first three years at the University of Central Arkansas,” Carr said. “She entered the portal, and I know a lot of those guys in Dallas, so they alerted me to her, and we jumped on it right away.”
Although other schools recruited her, Hawkins said she chose OU because “it just stuck out” and because of the championship mindset the whole athletics department fosters.
“The competitiveness and the championship mindset across all the teams is better than I expected,” Hawkins said. “It’s just fun, it’s a whole new ballgame.”
Added Carr: “It’s the University of Oklahoma. We have a tradition of championships and being the best in your sport. That’s an attraction for any kid.”
Hawkins has contributed to Oklahoma’s championship standards by leading the team with 13 points, six goals, 48 shots, 23 shots on goal, and two game-winning goals this season. Carr attributes Hawkins’ success to hard work in practice and he has been impressed by her ability to keep fans engaged in the game.
“On both sides of the ball, she’s a bolt of electricity,” Carr said. “She’s relentless, she’s a competitor, and she’s probably one of the hardest working players on our team with the ball and without the ball. When the ball is at her feet you know something exciting is gonna happen.
“You feel that as a fan, you’re on the edge of your seat. Then when she doesn’t have the ball, she’s gonna chase you all over the field. Her contribution has been just unbelievable.”
Hawkins’ preparation is simple. She always drinks an energy drink and eats either a Jersey Mike’s or Subway sandwich before games.
“If I get the ball in my foot, I try to look at the goal, but other than that, I just play like myself and bring energy,” Hawkins said.
The edge-of-your-seat energy Hawkins provides would transition well to competition beyond college, which has been on Hawkins’ mind, as she could turn pro after next season. In Hawkins’ recruiting search, she wanted a coaching staff that could propel her to the professional level, and Carr has the resources to do that.
“I know she has some lofty goals in terms of the next level in the professional league and with (David) Gough and Maryse (Bard-Martel), that is our background,” Carr said. “I worked for U.S. Soccer, Gough worked for England, and Maryse for Canada, so I think her starting point and her aspirations combined with the environment we can provide her with is just a perfect match.”
But for now, Hawkins will remain at OU to finish out this season and will return next year by using her extra year of eligibility from the COVID-19 season.
“By all means, I understand that she wants to come back and it's now really helping her develop her game further in this next year,” Carr said. “I’m so excited she’s coming back another year and we can now build on the great work that she has done, really go out with an even better 2023, and see what the professional leagues hold.”
As the Sooners prepare to face Texas Tech in the Big 12 Soccer Championship quarterfinals with Hawkins as their offensive catalyst, it’s apparent to all that she made the right decision by coming to Norman.
“I love it,” Hawkins said. “It’s a good place to be.”
