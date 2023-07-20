'They’re not very far off': Former OU assistant Shane Beamer on Sooners joining SEC

NASHVILLE — Shane Beamer hasn’t and won’t forget his three seasons as an OU assistant.
Nearly 23 minutes into his press conference on SEC Media Days’ main stage Thursday, South Carolina’s coach motioned the moderator to his left to allow members of the Sooners’ beat to ask him questions. Unique to other SEC coaches, Beamer soaked up the Oklahoma and Texas questions while reminiscing on his last stop before becoming a head coach.
In addition, he raved about OU’s administration when asked about the program’s readiness for the conference it is set to join alongside Texas in 2024, a year earlier than previously planned.
“I think they're certainly ready,” Beamer said, unequivocally. “This is a team that, prior to last season, won five straight conference championships heading into 2021 … They’re not very far off, that’s for sure.”
Former #Sooners assistant Shane Beamer responding to @GeorgeStoia’s question on OU’s readiness for the SEC: pic.twitter.com/ICaUNZmqNc— Louis Raser (@LouisRaser) July 20, 2023
The son of Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer, Shane served as Lincoln Riley’s assistant head coach and coached tight ends in Norman from 2018-20 before departing for Columbia, South Carolina. Since becoming the Gamecocks’ head coach, Beamer has beaten three of the nation’s five active national championship winning head coaches and signed South Carolina’s highest-ranked recruiting class since 2012.
Beamer offered a considerable amount of advice to the Sooners regarding the differences between the Big 12 and SEC. He emphasized OU’s inevitable adjustment to transitioning from playing in Big 12 venues.
“Certainly, this league is different,” Beamer said. “Beyond the field, just the stadiums. One thing I love about this conference is just the stadiums that you get to go into every single Saturday. I saw a stat the other day, the SEC led the country in attendance per game.
“It wasn't even close compared to the rest of the conferences. So realizing that every single Saturday, you're going into a stadium that's got 70, 80, 90, 100,000 fans in it. That'll be different for those teams coming in, but I certainly feel like they're ready.”
Beamer also remembered the beginning of the COVID-shortened 2020 season when the Sooners dropped consecutive games to Kansas State and Iowa State, and the expectations of coaching in Norman.
As OU and second-year coach Brent Venables try to bounce back from a disappointing 6-7 season and transition to the SEC in 2024, some have suggested Sooners fans will have to acclimate to losing more games.
“You're not supposed to lose two conference games,” Beamer said. “At Oklahoma, that doesn't happen.”
Beamer and the Gamecocks are slated to visit Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in 2024, and the former OU assistant is ecstatic to visit a place he has such fond memories from.
“They've got great tradition at that place, and I’m excited about going back to Norman in 2024,” Beamer said. “We’ve got a lot of football to play before then, but it's a proud program with great leadership from (athletics director) Joe Castiglione, and I’m excited about having OU and Texas in this awesome conference.”