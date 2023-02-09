SEC shows decline in revenue ahead of OU and Texas' impending move, per report

For the first time in at least 10 years, the SEC showed a nearly 4% revenue decline during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the conference's new federal tax records obtained by USA Today.
Southeastern Conference shows slight -- and likely temporary -- decline in revenue (and per-school distributions) for FY22, new tax records show: https://t.co/IvaQJKwTMm— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) February 9, 2023
College sports' most profitable conference reported $802 million in 2022, down from $833.4 million in 2021. The conference's 14 member schools averaged about $49.9 million, a decrease of about $4.7 million from 2021.
Last Friday, Oklahoma and Texas reportedly reached an early exit agreement with the Big 12 to leave for the SEC in 2024, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy. However, the reason the deal isn't completed is ESPN and Fox are "not satisfied," with it, according to McMurphy.
The SEC's decline in revenue from 2021 is speculated to be attributed to the $4 million signing bonus each school received as part of a new football TV deal with ESPN. The deal is set to begin in 2024, however, OU and Texas aren't currently slated to join until 2025.
Whenever the Sooners and Longhorns join the SEC, revenue will likely increase rapidly, but for now they're set to play in the Big 12 next season. The Big 12 will have 14 members with the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.
The conference released its football schedule for the 2023 season last Tuesday, with Oklahoma taking on the Bearcats on the road Sept. 23 and the Cougars on the road Nov. 18.
The Sooners also play UCF on Oct. 21 at home and will not play Houston.
