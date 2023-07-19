SEC Media Days: What SEC coaches said about OU and Texas' move to the conference

NASHVILLE — OU and Texas don't join the SEC until 2024, but both programs were on the minds of attendees at the conference's media days.
Alabama coach Nick Saban, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, Florida coach Billy Napier and Kentucky coach Mark Stoops will take the podium Wednesday on the main stage at SEC Media Days. Three players from each team will also attend.
Here's what the coaches said about the addition of the Sooners and Longhorns:
Nick Saban, Alabama
Saban is more familiar with OU than most coaches in the conference.
The seven-time national champion is 2-1 against the Sooners, including a victory in the 2004 BCS National Championship Game during his time at LSU. He's also had his fair share of battles with Texas, including last season and a national championship win in 2010.
"I think it's a great addition to the SEC," Saban said. "You've got two great programs that have great traditions and great fan support. The map of the SEC is stronger than ever, I think the competition is going to be, it's always been difficult, it's going to be even more challenging."
Alabama coach Nick Saban on the addition of the #Sooners and Longhorns to the SEC: pic.twitter.com/dAhwX2Zn9k— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) July 19, 2023
In 2024, the Crimson Tide travel to Norman and Saban only sees the new opponents and road trips as a plus.
"You've got two really, really good programs who have consistently been Top 10 programs for a lot of years," Saban said. "Won national championships so they're going to add a lot to the competition. I think with the new scheduling we'll have in the future, there are more good games for fans."
However, the inclusion of more schools leads to increased competition. The College Football Playoff's expansion to 12 teams in 2024 will surely balance this, but Saban said it's going to be an adjustment to what was already the most challenging league in the country.
"From a coaching standpoint," Saban said. "It's going to be much more challenging to be able to compete week in and week out."
Sam Pittman, Arkansas
Brian Bosworth. The 1978 Orange Bowl. Barry Switzer. Bob Stoops.
Those are four of Pittman's best memories growing up an OU football fan from El Reno and following the program since. While his family couldn't afford to attend games in Norman, Arkansas' head coach was glued to the screen on Saturdays.
"I think, obviously, the state of Arkansas is ecstatic about having an opportunity to play Texas and for that matter Oklahoma," Pittman said. "Proximity is so good. It's so good for us and it's not going to be as costly on fans because they can drive back and forth to Norman and to Austin.
"But I think relatively everybody's really excited about that. Obviously, we're bringing two powerful story programs into the SEC. So we know they're going to be really great opponents. But I think everybody's excited. I'm excited."
It wasn't until Pittman moved to Eastern Oklahoma and starred in football at Grove High School that he became a Hogs fan. He even remembered the score of the '78 contest when the Razorbacks defeated and prevented the Sooners from the national championship.
"I've got a lot of (OU football memories)," Pittman said. "(It's) a powerful program."
Billy Napier, Florida
OU and Florida share parallels heading into the 2023 season.
Both programs have been successful historically, both schools are sponsored by Jordan and both finished 6-7 last season despite fans' enormous expectations.
Napier commended SEC commissioner Greg Sankey for closing the deal on bringing the Sooners and Longhorns to the conference.
"I'm excited about it," Napier said. "I just can't compliment Greg Sankey enough ... and I think the SEC is going to benefit from Texas and OU joining the league automatically. The strength of schedule component goes up. It's unique, our players are going to have an opportunity to play in some of the most historic venues in the history of the game.
"It makes the SEC better, therefore it makes the University of Florida better."
Asked #Gators coach Billy Napier about the #Sooners and Texas: pic.twitter.com/FDm0xYgwZl— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) July 19, 2023
Mark Stoops, Kentucky
The last time Mark Stoops was in Norman, it didn’t end well for him or his team.
The then-Florida State defensive coordinator allowed 47 points and watched Landry Jones toss for 380 yards and four touchdowns in the loss. Stoops will soon return to Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, the venue his brother Bob called home for 18 seasons, with revenge in mind.
“I don't have such a fond memory there, …” Stoops said Wednesday at SEC Media Days. “Year one (at Florida State) at their place wasn’t much fun. But it’ll be a challenge, you know the respect I have for Oklahoma. … When we play each other we’ll both be trying to win at all costs.”
Stoops also spoke complimentary of Sooners coach Brent Venables, who he’s known since the latter’s time as an assistant at Kansas State.
"Brent knows what he's doing, that program knows what its doing and they will figure it out," Stoops said about OU's disappointing 2022 season. "I have a lot of confidence in Brent and that program."
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops on #Sooners coach Brent Venables: pic.twitter.com/kzGBieH4oR— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) July 19, 2023
He also expressed how proud the Stoops family is of OU wide receiver Drake Stoops.
“Watching Drake, I can’t tell you the sense of pride we have watching him play, …" Stoops said. "He’s had some ups and downs like any player but the way he’s dealt with that, he gets a lot of respect from our family.”
Brian Kelly, LSU
Kelly holds a 1-1 record against the Sooners after facing them in a home-and-home series in 2012 and 2013 during his time at Notre Dame.
Kelly is entering his second season in the SEC and highlighted the depth of the conference he experienced during LSU's 2022 campaign, a trait he expects to be heightened with the arrival of OU and Texas.
"To add OU and Texas only makes [the SEC] even better"LSU head coach Brian Kelly on adding the #Sooners and Horns, and on the SEC Conference scheduling debate #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/gtkKIowcxt— Chris Williams (@CWillTV) July 17, 2023
"The SEC is about the incredible depth of teams within this conference that are committed to playing championship football," Kelly said Monday. "And to add two other great programs in Oklahoma and Texas only makes it even better."
Kelly continued to speak highly of the competitiveness of the conference, noting it was a factor in his decision to leave Notre Dame in 2021 for LSU.
"Is it difficult? Yeah, but that's the SEC," Kelly said. "If you want easy, go find another league."
"To me, this is why I came to the SEC, to have this kind of competition week in and week out. If they let us play 12 SEC games, I'd play 12. I really would. I know that sounds crazy but to me it's about playing those games every single week and getting the opportunity to see the kind of teams that we have in the SEC."