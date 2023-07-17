 Skip to main content
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey talks addition of 'prominent' OU, further conference expansion

Brent Venables

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables during Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took the floor on day one of SEC Media Days.

“We added two historically prominent football programs in Oklahoma and Texas,” Sankey said at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, where he discussed the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the conference in 2024. “And not only prominent, but successful.”

Sankey also announced the relocation of the annual media days to the Omni Hotel in Dallas beginning next year.

“I'm also pleased to announce that July 15-18 in 2024, this event, SEC Football Media Days, will be hosted in downtown Dallas, Texas, at the Omni Hotel,” Sankey said. “Where the SEC will light up the Dallas skyline with the colors of the Southeastern Conference.”

Sankey was asked about possible further expansion but said the conference was focused on the growth to 16 teams as of now, noting that he views it as a “super conference.” 

“My view is we know who we are,” Sankey said. “We're comfortable as a league. We're focused on our growth to 16. We've restored rivalries. We're geographically contiguous with the right kind of philosophical alignment, and we can stay at that level of super conference. When you go bigger, there are a whole other set of factors that have to be considered. And I'm not sure I've seen those teased out other than in my mind late at night.”

OU Daily's coverage of the first day of SEC Media Days was produced remotely. OU Daily will be on site in Nashville for coverage on Wednesday and Thursday hearing from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee. 

