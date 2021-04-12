You are the owner of this article.
‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ could imperil Women’s College World Series as NCAA backs transgender athletes

USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium

The USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium during the Sooners' game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The NCAA Board of Governors released a statement Monday afternoon voicing its support of transgender student-athletes, which could affect sporting events in Oklahoma as the state legislature considers an anti-transgender sports law.

“The NCAA Board of Governors firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports,” the board said in the statement. “This commitment is grounded in our values of inclusion and fair competition. … Our clear expectation as the Association’s top governing body is that all student-athletes will be treated with dignity and respect. We are committed to ensuring that NCAA championships are open for all who earn the right to compete in them.

“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected,” the statement said. “We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”

On April 9, an Oklahoma House Panel advanced legislation called the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which would bar transgender athletes from playing on female sports teams at public schools, colleges and universities.

That bill, if enacted into law, could compel the NCAA to pull the Women’s College World Series — held at Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium since 1990 — from the state.

The Sooners have appeared in the WCWS 13 times since 2000 and likely would have again in 2020 if the postseason wasn't canceled due to COVID-19. OU has previously hosted NCAA postseason events and is set to hold a women’s gymnastics regional in 2023 and a women’s golf regional in 2025.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

