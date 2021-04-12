‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ could imperil Women’s College World Series as NCAA backs transgender athletes

The NCAA Board of Governors released a statement Monday afternoon voicing its support of transgender student-athletes, which could affect sporting events in Oklahoma as the state legislature considers an anti-transgender sports law.
“The NCAA Board of Governors firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports,” the board said in the statement. “This commitment is grounded in our values of inclusion and fair competition. … Our clear expectation as the Association’s top governing body is that all student-athletes will be treated with dignity and respect. We are committed to ensuring that NCAA championships are open for all who earn the right to compete in them.
“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected,” the statement said. “We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”
On April 9, an Oklahoma House Panel advanced legislation called the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which would bar transgender athletes from playing on female sports teams at public schools, colleges and universities.
That bill, if enacted into law, could compel the NCAA to pull the Women’s College World Series — held at Oklahoma City’s Hall of Fame Stadium since 1990 — from the state.
The NCAA has announced that they will pull events from states that pass anti-trans bills like Oklahoma’s SB 2. https://t.co/KkkcDYVPiX— Emily Virgin (@EmilyVirginOK) April 12, 2021
The Sooners have appeared in the WCWS 13 times since 2000 and likely would have again in 2020 if the postseason wasn't canceled due to COVID-19. OU has previously hosted NCAA postseason events and is set to hold a women’s gymnastics regional in 2023 and a women’s golf regional in 2025.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.