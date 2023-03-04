 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Results from OU football's 7 participants at 2023 NFL Combine

  • Updated
  • 0
Jalen Redmond

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Jalen Redmond during the game against Baylor on Nov. 5.

 Reghan Kyle/ OU Daily

Seven former Sooners were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine from March 2-5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

OU has produced at least four draft picks in each of the last 15 seasons. Each participant will look to show teams their worth before returning for Oklahoma's Pro Day on March 30. 

Follow along with OU Daily's live results tracker from the combine:

Jalen Redmond, DL

40-yard dash: 4.81 seconds

Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches

Michael Turk, P

40-yard dash: 4.83 seconds

10-yard split: 1.65 seconds 

Vertical jump: 34 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 1 inch

Marvin Mims, WR

40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds 

10-yard split: 1.55 seconds

Vertical jump: 39.5 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches

3-cone drill: 6.9 seconds 

Brayden Willis, TE

Vertical jump: 32 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches

3-cone drill: 7.3 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.36 seconds

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments