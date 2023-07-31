 Skip to main content
Previewing Sooners' fall camp: OU Daily Sports Podcast

  Updated
Brent Venables and Dillon Gabriel

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during Big 12 Media Days on July 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

OU Daily's Colton Sulley and Louis Raser preview OU football's fall camp, which begins on Thursday.

First, Big 12 and SEC Media Days are in the rearview. During his press conference in Arlington, Texas, Sooners coach Brent Venables emphasized efficiency and situational football as areas his team needs to improve in 2023. 

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel spoke about executing on third and fourth downs and playing more efficient in the red zone. 

When training camp begins this week, many individual storylines will emerge, position battles will ensue, underrated players will shine and more. 

Since July 21, OU has landed 2024 four-star running back Taylor Tatum and 2025 four-star wide receiver Elijah Thomas. 

Podcast timeline:

0:00 Intro

2:45 Recapping Venables' Big 12 Media Days press conference

8:20 What Dillon Gabriel needs to do to improve in 2023

11:00 Previewing fall camp

- Intriguing individual storylines 

- Position groups to watch

- Under the radar players

- Impact of newcomers/transfers

23:30 Questions heading into camp/Position battles

25:30 Previewing Tuesday's media availability

26:35 Recruiting

