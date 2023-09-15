No. 19 Oklahoma (2-0) travels to take on Tulsa (1-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.
The Sooners defeated SMU last week 28-11. The Golden Hurricane fell to No. 8 Washington 43-10 last Saturday.
Here are predictions for the matchup from OU Daily's football beat writers:
Colton Sulley, sports editor: OU 45, Tulsa 10
This is another game I don’t expect to be close.
Before the Sooners begin conference play next week at first-year Big 12 foe Cincinnati, OU should have an easy time with the Golden Hurricane. However, under new coach Kevin Wilson, I think Tulsa plays inspired enough to score a touchdown and a field goal on an Oklahoma defense which ranks No. 21 nationally in ESPN’s defensive efficiency.
I expect reigning Walter Camp National and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Danny Stutsman to build on last week's 17-tackle performance and collect 20.
Two things I’m watching for: 1) the Sooners’ pass rush and if they can force more pressure and 2) if OU’s wide receiver corps bounces back after a few drops and only three wide receivers finishing with a catch.
Jason Batacao, assistant sports editor: OU 41, Tulsa 5
Unlike OU’s contest against SMU, I expect head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners to dominate from the first snap against Tulsa.
The Sooners are coming off an inconsistent offensive performance, where offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was able to muster 239 yards of offense during their four scoring drives.
OU’s offense only had 126 yards during its other eight drives.
I suspect Lebby wants to diminish that inconsistency by getting running backs Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes more involved in the offense, as he noted in his weekly press conference on Monday. Walk-on running back Tawee Walker led the charge from OU’s backfield against the Mustangs with 21 carries and 117 rushing yards.
I think it’ll be interesting to see how OU responds offensively, especially against a lackluster Tulsa opponent that gave up 40-plus points against the Huskies last weekend. I assume the Sooners rekindle their offensive prowess in Week 3 and run away with a blowout win.
Louis Raser, assistant sports editor: OU 42, Tulsa 13
Similar to last season’s 49-14 blowout against longtime rival Nebraska, I expect the Sooners to dominate in their first road test of 2023.
OU’s defense has allowed 11 points in its first two contests. Other than a penalty-ridden, touchdown-allowing drive against SMU, the Sooners’ defense has looked greatly improved in 2023. I expect Stutsman to be all over the field once again and lockdown secondary to mask OU’s mediocre pass rush.
I think the Sooners hold Tulsa to less than three points in the first half before allowing a late touchdown.
While I don’t think OU’s offense will have much trouble against the Golden Hurricane, a dominant, 40-plus point performance would certainly ease questions surrounding the unit. Does the Sooners’ receiving core have the depth it displayed in Week 1, or is it similar to last season with Andrel Anthony filling Marvin Mims’ role?
I’m also intrigued to see whether Lebby fulfills his desire to involve Barnes and Sawchuk in the running back rotation.