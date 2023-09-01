No. 20 OU faces Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Norman.
The Sooners are fresh off a disappointing 6-7 season, while the Red Wolves are looking for their first winning season since 2019.
Here are predictions for the matchup from OU Daily’s football beat writers:
Colton Sulley, sports editor: OU 50, Arkansas State 10
While OU coach Brent Venables’ head coaching career debuted shakily last season, I think he and the Sooners will be more efficiently prepared in 2023.
Following a defensive rebuild featuring four new starters and two five-star freshmen, Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof have more depth and ability to rely on multiple players. Couple that with an Arkansas State team that finished 118th in total offense in 2022 and I don’t think the Sooners will struggle much in Week 1.
In addition to the defensive improvements, I’m intrigued to see how Dillon Gabriel’s understanding of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s system has evolved and if he uses his legs more. Plus, if things go the way I think they will, we’ll get a good look at prized five-star freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold.
Jason Batacao, assistant sports editor: OU 52, Arkansas State 2
I think the Sooners will use the motivation from 2022 to start off strong against the Red Wolves, showcasing a revamped defensive line and running back group.
I’m most intrigued to see the intensity and speed of new transfers Dasan McCullough, Rondell Bothroyd and Trace Ford. It’s important for Venables and the culture of OU’s bludgeoned roster to get off to a fast start against a non-Power 5 opponent.
On the offensive side — as I’ve said all fall training camp — I think the backfield is the most intriguing position group for the Sooners this season. Led by running backs coach DeMarco Murray, co-starters Tawee Walker, the surprise of the group, and Marcus Major, have a chance to showcase their skills in a tandem backfield, hoping to fill the void left by Eric Gray, who was drafted by the New York Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft.
On the flip side, I’m also to see how backups Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk take advantage of their reps and hope to capitalize on their 100-yard plus performances from the Cheez-It Bowl.
Louis Raser, assistant sports editor: OU 45, Arkansas State 13
After a long offseason featuring talk about OU’s 6-7 campaign in 2022, Venables and the Sooners’ coveted clean slate has arrived, and I think they’ll come out of the gates fired up to showcase their improvement.
I think Week 1 brings an opportunity to showcase the “competitive depth” OU has raved about in the offseason. I’m particularly intrigued by which wide receivers look poised to fill the void Marvin Mims left last season. I think we’ll get a decent look at the front runner for that spot, junior Jalil Farooq, but also the depth of the room and how far along new wide receivers coach Emmett Jones is in developing such a young core.
On the defensive side, look for the Sooners to shut down Arkansas State’s 118th-ranked rushing offense from a season ago with the addition of prominent run-stopper Da’Jon Terry along with Jonah Laulu, Isaiah Coe and more clogging the interior. I think OU showcases an improved pass rush from 2022 and I’ll be watching to see McCullough get plenty of reserve reps at cheetah.