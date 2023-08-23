Editor's note: This article was updated on Aug. 23 at 11:33 a.m. to reflect the proper spelling of Andrel Anthony's name.

OU Daily's Colton Sulley, Jason Batacao and Louis Raser offer their depth chart predictions as fall camp ends.

First, offensive lineman McKade Mettauer worked with Sooners legend Lane Johnson to improve during the offseason. Also, Jayden Gibson, a highly touted prospect, had to regain his confidence after limited playing time last season.

Since camp started, wide receiver Andrel Anthony, defensive end Rondell Bothroyd and linebackers Danny Stutsman and Dasan McCullough have impressed.

The Sooners lost out five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri to Missouri on Aug. 14. Another OU target, five-star defensive lineman David Stone, announces his decision on Saturday.

Podcast timeline with Youtube timestamp links:

0:00 Intro

0:45 Players who impressed during fall camp

4:00 Looking ahead to game week

15:28 Depth chart projection/Cheetah debate

28:15 Recruiting update/David Stone

31:30 OU Daily's annual football preview publication

OU Daily's annual football print publication is scheduled to drop on racks around campus on Aug. 29. Check out some stories included early: