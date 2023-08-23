Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during fall camp on Aug. 14.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Editor's note: This article was updated on Aug. 23 at 11:33 a.m. to reflect the proper spelling of Andrel Anthony's name.

OU Daily's Colton Sulley, Jason Batacao and Louis Raser offer their depth chart predictions as fall camp ends.

First, offensive lineman McKade Mettauer worked with Sooners legend Lane Johnson to improve during the offseason. Also, Jayden Gibson, a highly touted prospect, had to regain his confidence after limited playing time last season.

Since camp started, wide receiver Andrel Anthony, defensive end Rondell Bothroyd and linebackers Danny Stutsman and Dasan McCullough have impressed.

The Sooners lost out five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri to Missouri on Aug. 14. Another OU target, five-star defensive lineman David Stone, announces his decision on Saturday.

Podcast timeline with Youtube timestamp links:

0:00 Intro

0:45 Players who impressed during fall camp

4:00 Looking ahead to game week

15:28 Depth chart projection/Cheetah debate

28:15 Recruiting update/David Stone

31:30 OU Daily's annual football preview publication 

OU Daily's annual football print publication is scheduled to drop on racks around campus on Aug. 29. Check out some stories included early:

Newsletters

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.