Porter Moser instilling belief in OU basketball ahead of matchup with No. 2 Alabama

Porter Moser and the Sooners are instilling belief in themselves despite a three-game losing streak, including two double-digit losses to conference foes.
Oklahoma (11-9, 2-6 Big 12) has an opportunity to get back on track, however, against future Southeastern Conference opponent No. 2 Alabama (18-2, 8-0 SEC) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Norman in the Big 12-SEC challenge. OU’s coach knows finding belief starts with him, and he’s trying to keep the energy high.
“It's about what we believe in our locker room,” Moser said. “We know that the TCU game was our worst performance. We gotta put that aside, and we're going to put that aside. Why not Oklahoma? Why not us? We have to be there believing that we can do it. We've gone into venues, we played some of the top teams in the country already.
“We got challenges with Alabama's athleticism, its high-octane offense and we got to get stops. … We know that's not how we played this year (like we did against TCU), and we're up for the challenge.”
Moser is starting with senior guard Grant Sherfield, OU’s leading scorer, who averages 16.4 points per game and shoots 42.4 percent from the field. Sherfield has struggled during OU’s skid, shooting 10 for 34 overall and has gone scoreless in the second half of each contest.
The Crimson Tide pose another tough challenge for the Nevada transfer touting the third-best 3-point defense in the nation, forcing opponents to shoot 25.9 percent. Sherfield has found most of his offensive success from 3-point range this season, averaging a career-high 42 percent clip.
“My message to him is stay positive, stay believing,” Moser said. “He’s gotta have a great attitude and body language and get past frustration. He wants to win so badly, but then he gets frustrated, and he's got to get past that and understand that he can help us win in a lot of different ways.”
Alongside Sherfield, junior forward Jalen Hill has stepped up as a leader in the locker room for OU. He still believes Oklahoma can compete at a high-level, but he’ll have to continue to be a big part of that.
Hill is averaging 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season, while shooting 31 percent from 3-point range. His message is consistent with Moser’s, and he believes it is important to maintain positivity for a potential bid into the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
“We all have to stick with each other,” Hill said. “There’s a lot more season left. I just think we need to stay together as a team and be there for each other in these times because we can't be getting down off the court, which leads to bad stuff on the road.”
No changes to the starting lineup
Porter Moser benched starters multiple times against the Horned Frogs, giving freshman guard Otega Oweh, junior guard Joe Bamisile and freshman guard Benny Schröder extra minutes.
Senior forward Jacob Groves played a season-low 12 minutes against the Horned Frogs, while senior forward Tanner Groves played 18 minutes. Despite playing more younger players, Moser hinted no changes will be made to his starting lineup yet.
“Last game we didn't start either half very well,” Moser said. “They went on a 11-0 run to start the game and another run to start the second half. So that's obviously not what we want. I'm looking at it, but right now it's just more of ‘why,’ not that changing the starting lineup is going to be the magical answer. I don't suspect that yet.”
Moser last tinkered with the starting lineup on Dec. 6 when he benched sophomore guard C.J. Noland for freshman guard Milos Uzan. Noland, however, has seen a steady increase in his playing time over the past month and is now averaging 15.9 minutes per game.
fHowever, if Oklahoma’s play continues to decline, Moser said he won’t be shy about making adjustments.
“If there needs to be a change,” Moser said. “I'm gonna make a change.”
OU focused on getting stops, limiting Brandon Miller
Moser praised Alabama’s efficient, fast offense on Friday.
The Crimson Tide average 10 3-pointers per game, which is tied for the 12th highest average in the NCAA. They also average 83.2 points per game, the 13th best mark in the country and the second-best in the SEC behind Missouri.
Oklahoma’s defense, which allowed 79 points to TCUwill have a tough task stopping the Crimson Tide.
“Alabama has elite athleticism, and it's going to try to run and shoot,” Moser said. “We've got to control that tempo early in the first four minutes because I've seen it. I saw them be up 37 and a half against LSU. I saw them win at Houston, win at Arkansas and win at Missouri. This team is fully loaded and has a high octane offense, and we've got to establish that from the jump that we're going to get back.”
Moser is also focused on limiting Alabama forward Brandon Miller. A future projected lottery pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft, Miller averages 19.5 points per game and shoots 46.4 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from 3-point range.
OU’s coach even compared him to NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
“We've played against a lot of players that we've talked about that are going to be in the lottery in the first round, and I don't know if anyone's going to go higher than Brandon Miller,” Moser said. “He's a Kevin Durant type player to me. I think he's elite. I think he lets the game come to him. He is a freshman and doesn't force a lot. He makes the extra pass. And then he can score at all levels. I think he's really really good.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
