‘Play the next play’: Mike Leach’s 1999 OU football season taught Sooners work ethic, wonder

Oklahoma offensive lineman Bubba Burcham botched a snap at practice in 1999, which prompted then-OU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Leach to make him stay after and rehearse 100 snaps.
The Sooners were up big on No. 13 Texas A&M at home two days earlier, when Burcham, who started at right guard, was inserted at center and walk-on quarterback Patrick Fletcher took over for starter Josh Heupel.
Burcham hadn’t taken many in-game reps at center throughout the season and sailed a snap over Fletcher’s head for a 20-yard loss and the Sooners were forced to punt. The next Monday when he did it again, Leach stayed the entire practice with Burcham and Fletcher, who in addition to enduring extra snaps, also had to listen to whatever zany stories came to Leach’s mind.
Among those, a story about Oklahoma sunsets.
“Coach Leach yelled at me pretty bad (after that),” Burcham said. “He wasn't known as a yeller, he was a talker. Some coaches yell, and some coaches talk but I think he was just kind of frustrated with that… I thought it was kind of interesting that he stayed with us the whole time just telling stories like he always did. He was one of the best storytellers of all time, I know that for sure. He could tell a story like nobody else.”
Leach, who left OU after one season and went on to coach Texas Tech for 10 seasons, Washington State for eight seasons, and just finished his third season at Mississippi State, died Monday night after complications related to a heart condition. Leach was 61.
Even though his time in Norman was brief, his impact is still felt. He’s remembered for helping Hall of Fame coach Bob Stoops revitalize Oklahoma football after almost a decade of inconsistency in the 1990s. Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione and coach Brent Venables, who each worked with Leach at OU, released statements Tuesday mourning his death.
When Stoops, a Florida defensive coordinator, landed the Oklahoma head coaching gig, he poached Leach, Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, to be his play caller because of the troubles he gave him in the SEC.
“Mike was just very innovative and he brought the Air Raid offense to Oklahoma,” Stoops said. “And really changed the way everybody started doing things in the Big 12 and around the country. He was with Hal Mumme at Kentucky already doing it and we made it more popular by doing it at Oklahoma and having success.”
During the ‘99 season, Leach transformed Oklahoma’s offense. The Sooners ranked No. 69 in scoring in ’98 before catapulting to No. 15 in his lone season.
Leach was a rare breed in the college football world. After not playing the sport collegiately as he instead competed in rugby at BYU, and earning a law degree from Pepperdine he graduated with a master’s of sports science in sports coaching from the United States Sports Academy in Daphne, Alabama, in 1988.
He even coached the Pori Bears in the American Football Association of Finland for a season in 1989, and wrote a book on Geronimo while coaching Washington State.
Chris Hammons, who served as a captain on the Sooners’ 2000 national championship team, described Leach as “obviously a strange individual,” while former OU quarterback Nate Hybl said he wasn’t your typical “football guy.” Since Leach’s death, Twitter has exploded with users sharing their best stories about his larger-than-life personality.
The veteran coach was also known for his eclectic interests outside of football and his witty sense of humor with reporters. During his time with the Cougars, Leach co-taught a five-week seminar, “Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategies.”
Leach also started one of the most impressive coaching trees, which includes former OU and current USC coach Lincoln Riley, Baylor coach Dave Aranda, TCU coach Sonny Dykes and Houston coach Dana Holgorsen. He also coached Heupel, who is currently the head coach at Tennessee, and Kliff Kingsbury, the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.
Everyone who knew Leach had a favorite story, but Stoops mostly remembers the long, detailed talks the two would have at odd hours of the night.
“There's a million (stories),” Stoops said. “I think the biggest thing we all love about Mike, when I say all of us (I mean) just other coaches and buddies of his, you just knew if you got a phone call at midnight, you were gonna be on the phone until 2 a.m. There were no short conversations with Mike and he was a notorious night owl and had no concept of time, which was pretty special about him.
“Every day was a different day with Mike, (I remember) having a conversation when I'm dying to go to bed at 11 p.m. leaving the office when he was working with me and having an hour-long conversation about Geronimo.”
‘Play the next play’
Not only did Leach revolutionize offense and kickstart spread formations in the Big 12 during his time at Oklahoma, but he also left a lasting impact on the players he coached for one season.
Burcham, who worked under Stoops as a graduate assistant after his playing days and coached high school football for nine years, remembers Leach preaching to his players, “play the next play.”
“You can't do anything about the play you just had, you can only focus on the next play,” Burcham said. “So I coached high school football and just tried to teach kids to have a short memory and to be quick to forget. Learn from mistakes but don't dwell on mistakes and you can use that in your everyday life and everyday walk, to be conscious of the day that you have.
“Be present in the day that you have. Don't stress over your failures and mistakes, focus on the day that God has gifted you, and what you can do with it.”
While Fletcher was a walk-on quarterback and low on the depth chart, Leach took a liking to him. He even put him in charge of creating the hand signals for his play calls, some of which Fletcher still recognized years later on TV when Leach was at Texas Tech.
Even Fletcher, who wasn’t going to start or play in many games, was pushed by Leach in practice to make a play when the players higher on the depth chart weren’t. When he made an inevitable mistake, he remembers Leach always encouraging him to forget about it and move on to the next.
“He taught us to play the next play,” Fletcher said. “I just remember that from his mouth, ‘play the next play.’ He didn't care if you threw a touchdown or a pick-six. It was, ‘you get out there and play the next play.’ He would always say, ‘it's not a what have you done for me lately business? It's what are you gonna do for me next.’ So I loved that about him and he was just the ultimate competitor, man.”
Hammons, now a lawyer, but previously a contestant on reality shows Survivor and The Amazing Race, also holds the same sentiment close to his heart 23 years later.
“What I thought about today (when I heard of his passing) is what I teach all the kids I coach now… he always preached next play, next play, next play,” Hammons said. “And the idea behind that applies to everything. You can't change what just happened but you can move on to the next play, the next deal, the next trial, the next whatever, and do it better.
“He didn’t focus on the dropped ball… and I think that's how you could live your life, the next play. Let's move to the next and let's do it better. And I think about that all the time, that's where it came from, Coach Leach.”
‘No excuses’
Before Stoops and Leach arrived in Norman, excuses were prominent in the Oklahoma football locker room.
The remaining players from the past regimes, as well as incoming players, didn’t yet understand how to win or what a winning culture looked like, according to Fletcher. One day in practice, Hybl fired a pass that fell incomplete, which elicited questioning from Leach.
Hybl answered incorrectly.
“I don't care if a sniper rifle takes you out, did you complete the pass?” Fletcher recalls Leach asking Hybl, emphasizing the need to not make excuses. “You know what? You had no idea you had a sniper rifle on you, he took you out. But, did you complete the pass? No, you didn’t, get out of here.”
As he’s gotten older, a few distinct things have stuck out to Hybl about his former coach. While he could be tough and didn’t take excuses from players, his innocence, his football wisdom and his authenticity always shined through.
“He had a particular innocence about him, I don't know if anybody else would articulate it that way,” Hybl said. “He was genuinely a good soul, it doesn't feel like he could harm a flea. So that innocence, I think juxtaposed with clearly a complex and brilliant mind, who then applied logic and simplicity to offensive schemes. That is the best way I can say it, he didn't overcomplicate things.”
Fletcher still looks back at the “sniper rifle” comment and chuckles.
“He taught us no excuses,” Fletcher said. “And we had a lot of excuses… He was great that way.”
‘Never get tired of doing the right thing’
Leach’s film sessions with the offense were called “watching Mike Stoops” because he was always amused with seeing no one able to stop his high-powered system.
Leach would call the same play over and over until the defense could stop it. Usually, the offense’s opponents couldn’t, which amused Fletcher and other players.
“He would say ‘never get tired of doing the right thing, if a guy is open on a hitch every time, just throw it to him every time, they’ve got to stop it,’” Fletcher said. “‘Well, they know the play’s coming, we're gonna run it until they stop it.’ He never got tired of doing the right thing and taking advantage of something, he would do and do it and do it until somebody stopped it.”
Few in the sport’s history have had a football mind like Leach. He was always innovating with his schemes and sought uncomfortable situations when most people ran from them.
He didn’t care what position his players played or where they were on the depth chart. He would question why a walk-on quarterback like Fletcher didn’t see the wide-open receiver on a fade route and he would make offensive linemen like Burcham stay after practice to work on their snaps.
“I think as much as anything you never stopped learning (with Leach),” Bob Stoops said. “He was always so curious, he was always so cerebral. He was always trying to learn, and so he was really an inspiration that way.”
Hybl remembers Leach taking the time to teach fundamentals as a coach would to an 8-year-old. He recalls him yelling things like, “throw a catchable ball” and “put your foot in the ground and get up field.”
He was somber remembering his late coach Tuesday and will always cherish the lessons he taught him. No doubt when he visits his brother Ryan, who coaches golf at OU and resides in Oklahoma, he’ll think of Leach when the sun sets.
“Looking back, the fondness I have for him was a harmless innocence. I think you can't fake that there's an authenticity there, the people he was around.
“Clearly, he's beloved and I think that's a big reason why.”
