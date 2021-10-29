'Play every game like it’s my last': Sooners guard Ana Llanusa returns from injury confident, ready for 2021-22 season

Ana Llanusa’s toughest battle has always been against her health.
Before the 2020-21 season, the redshirt senior suffered her biggest setback yet — a back injury that caused her to miss the entire season.
🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/mHlT5N6FLZ— Ana Llanusa 🇨🇺 (@ana_llanusa) October 15, 2020
It wasn’t the first time she’s had to deal with an injury. In the two seasons before, she missed 17 total games with various injuries like a stress fracture and a sprained ankle. They’ve been roadblocks in Llanusa’s productive career, as she’s averaged 15 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She earned three Big 12 honors, earning a second team All-Big 12 spot after the 2018-19 season.
Now, after a full year of healing, she’s back to full health and ready to go.
“It feels amazing to be back on the court,” Llanusa said in a Friday press conference. “I think this is the longest I've ever been without playing basketball, so it definitely felt like a piece of me was missing. It’s been amazing to be back out there.”
Throughout the past year, Llanusa not only had to rebuild her health but her confidence as well. Injuries can negatively affect any athlete, and it especially hampered the 5-foot-11 guard.
The Choctaw native said her confidence level was at its highest in high school, when she was named Oklahoma’s Gatorade’s Player of the Year in 2017. That confidence decreased as a freshman at OU, when she averaged a career-low 12.6 points per game on 37 percent shooting. It fell further with the injuries she suffered the next two seasons. And it fell to an all-time low when she was forced to miss all of last season with her worst injury yet.
That time off is where Llanusa sees the only bright side of her injury. She had time to be on her own, collect her thoughts and gain a new perspective on her life and basketball career. It allowed her confidence level to get back to where it was.
“I feel like my back injury has allowed me to grow, I’m really close to being back to being me,” Llanusa said. “My back injury has made me better. … It’s made me learn to just leave everything I have on the court because it could be the last time I ever play. I want to make sure I’m having fun and being a shining light for my teammates. I want to play every game like it’s my last.”
The journey to regain her confidence has not been unsupported. New head coach Jennie Baranczyk has been working to help her in that regard. At this moment, Llanusa thinks Baranczyk has more confidence in her than she has in herself.
When Llanusa considers her short time at OU, it’s a shock to her just how much Baranczyk believes in her. And it’s what gives Llanusa her mental strength and the motivation to return to the court more vigorously than ever.
Llanusa grew up an OU fan and dreamt of playing for the Sooners. She achieved that dream and has faced many challenges in her career so far. Coming out of her biggest one, Llanusa has gained new insight into the mental side of basketball. She knows another injury could come at any moment.
Instead of fearing that like she used to, she’s using that to live in the moment and enjoy every part of her final season at OU.
“She’s phenomenal,” Baranczyk said Friday. “It’s been fun for us to see her progress fairly quickly. What she’s able to do today is a night and day difference compared to what she was able to do in April. You can really see her confidence continuing to build.”
I had back surgery a year ago and am back playing basketball this year. God is Good ✨❤️— Ana Llanusa 🇨🇺 (@ana_llanusa) October 26, 2021
