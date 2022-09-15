Patty Gasso receives record-breaking pay raise; OU regents approve extension for Skip Johnson, other coaches

Three months after winning her sixth national championship, Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso was rewarded with a raise that will pay her $1.625 million annually.
The extension, which OU’s Board of Regents approved at its meeting Thursday in Tulsa, keeps Gasso as the nation’s highest-paid softball coach at a public university, and would retain her through 2028, when she’ll be 66 years old. Gasso will receive a $200,000 stay bonus every Feb. 1, and $300,000 toward her retirement in the coming year and then $400,000 annually after that.
Her contract also includes a $150,000 bonus for winning another national championship.
With the boost, Gasso is now the third-highest paid head coach in all OU sports and fourth among all coaches. Football head coach Brent Venables ranks first and men’s basketball’s Porter Moser ranks second. Football offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is the third-highest overall.
Gasso, who has been OU’s coach for 28 years, is coming off back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. Gasso has also made 15 Women’s College World Series appearances. Beyond added compensation for their coach, OU has previously committed to constructing a new $9 million stadium, Love’s Field, which is set to break ground on Sept. 23.
The regents also approved a contract extension for baseball coach Skip Johnson, whose pay was raised from $530,000 to $750,000 annually after taking Oklahoma to the College World Series championship finals last season. His contract also keeps him in Norman through 2026. Additionally, Johnson’s assistants Reggie Willits and Clay Overcash will earn $350,000 and $165,000 yearly, respectively. Willits is under contract through 2024 and Overcash is through 2023.
New men’s basketball’s assistant coach Ryan Humphrey’s contract was also approved, paying him $400,000 per year through 2024.
Lastly, OU regents announced the contract of new rowing head coach Sarah Trowbridge, who will make $180,000 annually through 2026.
