Patty Gasso, OU softball honored with 2021 Women’s College World Series title rings as Sooners defeat Texas Tech

OU Softball

Head coach Patty Gasso (red cardigan) and members of the OU softball team receive the National Championship trophy and rings they won last season during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

During halftime of Oklahoma football’s game against Texas Tech, Patty Gasso and the OU softball team were honored with their 2021 Women’s College World Series Championship rings.

Jocelyn Alo

OU softball player Jocelyn Alo celebrates after receiving a National Championship ring during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

OU’s WCWS title run began with an eight-inning, 4-3 loss to James Madison on the WCWS’ opening day. In the tournament’s losers’ bracket, Oklahoma knocked off Georgia and defending national champion UCLA to rematch JMU. 

The Sooners subsequently beat the Dukes twice to advance to the WCWS championship. There, OU defeated Florida State in three to win its fifth national title in program history.

Kinzie Hansen

OU softball player Kinzie Hansen celebrates after receiving a National Championship ring during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

Oklahoma finished the 2021 season with a 56-4 record, only one Big 12 loss and an undefeated record at home. OU finished the season with an NCAA record 161 home runs and a nation-leading .405 batting average. The Sooners’ pitching staff ranked second in the Big 12 with a 1.94 earned run average. 

After the first quarter of Saturday’s game, OU president Joe Harroz and athletics director Joe Castiglione also formally announced Love's Field, a $27 million new softball stadium the Sooners plan to open in 2024. The project was funded in part by a naming gift from Oklahoma-based Love's Travel Stops.

OU football went on to rout Texas Tech 52-21 for its ninth straight win of the season.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

