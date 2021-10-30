Patty Gasso, OU softball honored with 2021 Women’s College World Series title rings as Sooners defeat Texas Tech

During halftime of Oklahoma football’s game against Texas Tech, Patty Gasso and the OU softball team were honored with their 2021 Women’s College World Series Championship rings.
OU’s WCWS title run began with an eight-inning, 4-3 loss to James Madison on the WCWS’ opening day. In the tournament’s losers’ bracket, Oklahoma knocked off Georgia and defending national champion UCLA to rematch JMU.
The Sooners subsequently beat the Dukes twice to advance to the WCWS championship. There, OU defeated Florida State in three to win its fifth national title in program history.
Oklahoma finished the 2021 season with a 56-4 record, only one Big 12 loss and an undefeated record at home. OU finished the season with an NCAA record 161 home runs and a nation-leading .405 batting average. The Sooners’ pitching staff ranked second in the Big 12 with a 1.94 earned run average.
After the first quarter of Saturday’s game, OU president Joe Harroz and athletics director Joe Castiglione also formally announced Love's Field, a $27 million new softball stadium the Sooners plan to open in 2024. The project was funded in part by a naming gift from Oklahoma-based Love's Travel Stops.
OU football went on to rout Texas Tech 52-21 for its ninth straight win of the season.
