OU's Milos Uzan makes Big 12 All-Freshman Team, 2 Sooners named conference honorable mentions

Milos Uzan

Freshman guard Milos Uzan during the game against TCU on Mar. 4

 Jenna Burress/OU Daily

Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team on Sunday, the conference announced. 

Additionally, the Sooners' leading scorer senior guard Grant Sherfield and senior forward Jalen Hill were named conference honorable mentions.

Uzan averaged 7.6 points per game and 28.5 minutes a contest during the regular season. The Las Vegas native shot 47.2% from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range as well.

Uzan made the team alongside Baylor guard Keyonte George, Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey, Kansas guard Gradey Dick and Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs. Sherfield and Hill averaged 16.1 and 9.8 points per game, respectively, this season.

Oklahoma opens the Big 12 Tournament against No. 7-seed Oklahoma State at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 in Kansas City. 

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

