OU's Milos Uzan makes Big 12 All-Freshman Team, 2 Sooners named conference honorable mentions

Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team on Sunday, the conference announced.
Additionally, the Sooners' leading scorer senior guard Grant Sherfield and senior forward Jalen Hill were named conference honorable mentions.
🏀 #Big12MBB All-Freshman Team 🏀 📰 https://t.co/nfOdoKz8ft pic.twitter.com/CeJlcizz6l— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 5, 2023
Uzan averaged 7.6 points per game and 28.5 minutes a contest during the regular season. The Las Vegas native shot 47.2% from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range as well.
Uzan made the team alongside Baylor guard Keyonte George, Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey, Kansas guard Gradey Dick and Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs. Sherfield and Hill averaged 16.1 and 9.8 points per game, respectively, this season.
Oklahoma opens the Big 12 Tournament against No. 7-seed Oklahoma State at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 in Kansas City.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.