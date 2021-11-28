OU's Joseph Harroz, Joe Castiglione, Bob Stoops comment on Lincoln Riley's departure: 'Sooner football isn’t defined by any one individual'

After USC formally announced the hiring of Lincoln Riley as its head football coach, OU President Joseph Harroz, Athletics Director Joe Castiglione and now-Interim Head Coach Bob Stoops released statements on the matter Sunday.
In five seasons as Oklahoma's head coach, Riley went 55-10, won four Big 12 Championships and led the Sooners to three College Football Playoff appearances. His contract at OU was worth $6.5 million.
“We’re grateful to Lincoln Riley for his leadership as head coach of our football program these past five seasons, and we wish him the best at USC," Harroz said in the release. "As Sooners we know that our better days are always ahead of us, and we’re committed to the continued success of our storied football program. Though we’ve had stars and icons throughout the years, Sooner football isn’t defined by any one individual, but by the excellence we have enjoyed and sustained for generations."
Harroz also stated that Oklahoma will "undoubtedly find a visionary leader" for its next head coach, and expressed his gratitude for Stoops briefly leading the team going forward.
Stoops coached the Sooners from 1999-2016 and compiled a 190-48 recored with one national title win. He also won 10 Big 12 championships, two Walter Camp Coach of the Year awards and led OU to the CFP in 2015. He was hired by Fox Sports as a panelist for its Big Noon Kickoff pregame show last March.
Riley, alongside Harroz, Castiglione and Stoops, met with the Sooners on Sunday to inform them of his decision to depart the program. There, Castiglione voiced to the team that the program is about its players and "will always be bigger than any one person," per the release.
“Oklahoma is one of the premier football programs and jobs in the country," Castiglione said in the release. "Our storied history, annual pursuit of conference and national championships, tremendous fan support, beautiful facilities and quality of life combine to make this an incredible place to recruit to and coach, and we have begun the search for our next great leader. ...
"And just as it’s always been, Oklahoma football is positioned for greatness.”
Stoops will hold his interim title through the Sooners' bowl game, which is still undetermined. OU discovers its postseason fate on Dec. 5 following the conclusion of the Big 12 Championship between Oklahoma State and Baylor on Dec. 4.
“First and foremost, I’m a program guy and whatever I can do to help OU and to support the players, of course I’m glad to do it," Stoops said in the release. "I’ll do everything I can to help them finish the season in a strong and successful way and I look forward to that.
“Lincoln did a great job in his five years as head coach here and I appreciate all he did for this program. I’ll always appreciate the close friendship we’ve had and will continue to have. I wish the best for him, Caitlin and their family.”
