OU's Joe Castiglione says SEC still deciding on 8 or 9 game schedule, permanent opponents

Athletics director Joe Castiglione said the SEC is still deciding whether to have an eight or nine game schedule during OU’s Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday.
While Castiglione declared he, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and the conference’s other athletics directors have reached agreements on scheduling plans for a number of sports, conversations are still ongoing regarding football.
“(We) haven't completely reached consensus … ,” Castiglione said. “ … Whether the conference will continue with an eight conference game schedule or move to a nine conference game schedule.
Castiglione did confirm, however, no matter the scheduling model chosen, the members agree on institutions rotating through every campus at least once over a four-year period.
He also confirmed the current eight-game scheduling the SEC uses would maintain one permanent opponent if chosen, while he anticipates the nine-game schedule to have three permanent teams as has been speculated for weeks.
SI’s Ross Dellenger attempted to predict the Sooners’ three permanent opponents if the conference decides on a nine-game schedule. He settled on Texas, Missouri and Florida.
March 3, 2023
Who would Castiglione want in a potential nine-game schedule with three permanent ‘rivals’?
“(We’ve) obviously made it clear that we want to have our rivalry with the University of Texas,” Castiglione said. “We’ll see how the other models dictate the other competition, whether it's an eight-game schedule or the changes that a nine-game schedule would bring.”
OU and Texas will arrive in the SEC in 2024 in time for the conference’s 10-year media rights deal with ESPN and the College Football Playoff’s expansion to 12 teams to begin.
