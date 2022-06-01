'Our program has always been trending': Sooners coach Patty Gasso's secret sauce has OU softball peaking at the right time

Patty Gasso has the secret sauce.
Entering her 15th Women’s College World Series appearance, the Oklahoma coach is looking to hoist her sixth national championship. Gasso believes her team is peaking at the right time, and it comes from the invisible magic she’s instilled inside the program.
If she were able to bottle it up, the five-time national champion coach believes it’d make her rich. However, the Sooner magic might land her something bigger this season: the 2022 national title. Since losing in the final round of the Big 12 Championship to No. 7 Oklahoma State on May 14, Gasso’s team has strung off five straight postseason wins and outscored its opponents 52-3.
“Our program has always been trending at the right time,” Gasso said. “I don't know what the secret sauce for that is. If I did, I'd be rich because I'd be selling it and probably be very successful living life on an island somewhere. I just think that it's the journey and the build-up and the fight and the battle together … is what they dream of.”
No. 1-seeded Oklahoma (54-2) leads the NCAA in batting average (.369), earned run average (.80), overall home runs (138), on-base percentage (.476) and slugging percentage (.731). Talent was never a concern for the Sooners heading into 2022. The question was, and remains, whether or not her team can climb the WCWS summit in back-to-back seasons.
“The challenge going into 2022 was how do you do it again?” Gasso said. “We've been through that. I've been through that once, it's tough. The goal here was not to look back into the rearview mirror and refer so much about what happened last year, but learn from those experiences and then look through the window.”
So far, Oklahoma has continued to look forward to its goals in 2022, and it has paid dividends. Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo captured the NCAA all-time career home run record on March 12 and her second straight USA Softball Player of the Year award this year.
Alongside the accolades collected by OU’s redshirt senior, newcomers such as freshman phenom pitcher Jordy Bahl have made their due. Bahl’s 0.96 ERA and 199 strikeouts led her to take home the 2022 NFCA/Schutt Freshman Player of the Year award. While the freshman has missed time with right forearm soreness since May 6, she’s expected to make her return and pitch in the WCWS, according to Gasso.
“I will just keep it pretty self-explanatory, you're gonna see her pitch,” Gasso said. “How much, we're still working on that. It's kind of like going into a laboratory and knowing exactly what we can and can't do. The timing of it … we're still kind of putting all that together. But, we have continued to follow the doctor's orders. We've done everything we're supposed to do.”
With Bahl and Alo at full strength, the pair will lead the charge for Oklahoma’s peaking roster. In the freshman pitcher’s absence, redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein and sophomore pitcher Nicole May have struck out a combined 23 hitters, allowing eight hits and three runs in their last five appearances. Alongside the aces anchoring the circle, OU’s offense has caught fire, as well, blasting 13 home runs and 50 RBIs in the past five games.
Next, as The Sooners open the WCWS against Northwestern (45-11) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City on ESPN, Alo and the Sooners are just relishing their moments together. For Alo, she’s just taking the moments one step at a time as collegiate softball players near a finish.
“I would just say it’s bittersweet with it being my last year in the World Series,” Alo said. “I'm just gonna run with it and whatever happens, happens. It's already written what's gonna happen, so I'm just gonna enjoy these moments while I can. It's bittersweet knowing that I won't get to play for this program about being able to put on the uniform. But, I’m just taking these moments in and trying to leave my mark.”
Five Sooners named NFCA First Team All-Americans
Alo, Bahl, sophomore utility Jayda Coleman, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings and senior shortstop Grace Lyons were all named to the first-team All-America lineup on Wednesday, which is the most recipients by one school. Alo and Jennings were two of four unanimous choices to the first team.
