OU wrestling: Willie McDougald steps up with 149-pound upset, but No. 20 Sooners can't overcome No. 9 Missouri

Willie McDougald appeared confident and poised as he wore down Josh Edmond.
The redshirt freshman's defense tired his No. 21-ranked Missouri opponent throughout their 149-pound match, which paid off when the Niagara Falls native slipped one of Edmond’s holds for the match-tying point late in the third round.
In extra time, McDougald maintained a riding time advantage, sealing his massive victory. Making just his sixth college appearance, he earned the first ranked win of his career, and his come from behind upset brought the crowd at McCasland Fieldhouse to its feet.
Fought till the end. Felt good being back in front of Sooner Nation. On to the next. #Sooners 14, Tigers 23 pic.twitter.com/XQpiUStU0C— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) January 21, 2022
In the end, however, McDougald's stellar performance wasn't enough to overcome losses in the Sooners’ final three matches as No. 20 Oklahoma (5-3, 2-2) fell 23-14 in a back and forth dual with No. 9 Missouri (7-2, 5-0) on Thursday night. The loss marks OU’s second defeat in its last two Big 12 duals.
McDougald is the third wrestler this season to fill the Sooners’ starting 149-pound spot, following senior Mitch Moore and redshirt senior Dom Demas. An injury to Moore forced Demas to step into Oklahoma’s lineup for two events. According to OU coach Lou Rosselli, Demas is now injured, granting McDougald his time to shine.
“It’s what OU should be all about,” Rosselli said. “You get called on, you step up, you win. Doesn't matter … you just have to do your job. Next man up has to apply always.”
Thursday’s dual began in the 125-pound class, which pitted No. 32 Joey Prata against Missouri’s No. 13-ranked Noah Surtin. Surtin and Prata traded blows until the final 30 seconds, when the Missouri wrestler landed a one-point escape to capture a 4-3 victory over the Sooners’ redshirt senior.
No. 14-ranked Tony Madrigal returned to the Sooners’ lineup at 133 pounds after an injury kept him out of the Virginia Duals last weekend. The senior dominated his first match back, finishing the first period with a 10-0 lead before pinning Missouri’s Trey Crawford in the second round.
Redshirt junior Jacob Butler was pinned in the first round of his match in the 141-pound class. The Elgin, Oklahoma native fell to No. 10 Allan Hart after trying to grab Hart’s legs as soon as the round began.
In the 157-pound class, No. 16-ranked Justin Thomas defeated No. 24 Jarrett Jacques 2-1. The OU redshirt senior was locked in a 1-1 tie in the extra period before spinning out of a Jacques hold, earning Thomas a point and a narrow 2-1 victory.
At 165, junior Troy Mantanona dueled Missouri’s No. 3-ranked Keegan O’Toole, falling 18-3. Mantanona wrestled in place of redshirt senior Joe Grello, who is out due to COVID-19 protocols.
After pinning all three of his opponents at the Virginia Duals, redshirt senior Anthony Mantanona continued his four-match winning streak in the 174-pound class. No. 32-ranked Mantanona took down Sean Harman 6-5 in a physical battle that included him throwing Harman off the mat and into the Sooners bench. The California native’s win tied the dual at 14 with only three matches remaining.
After being replaced by redshirt senior Keegan Moore on the final day of the Virginia Duals, junior Darrien Roberts battled No. 14 Jeremiah Kent of Missouri on Thursday night.
Kent escaped No. 26-ranked Roberts late in the third round, breaking a 4-4 tie to give the Missouri wrestler a hard-fought 5-4 victory. The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, native’s loss gave Missouri a 17-14 lead over Oklahoma, leaving the final two matchups to decide the dual’s victor.
“When we’ve got somebody buried,” Rosselli said of Roberts’ shortcomings, “we have got to bury them.”
No. 12 Jake Woodley took the mat for the Sooners in the 197-pound class, but couldn’t muster a win against Missouri’s No. 5-ranked Rocky Elam 3-1. Despite his struggles Thursday, the redshirt senior has compiled a 14-5 record this season, with two of his five losses coming to wrestlers ranked inside the top 10 nationally.
Redshirt sophomore Josh Heindselman fought Missouri’s No. 15-ranked Zach Elam until the final buzzer sounded, but ultimately fell 5-3 in the heavyweight division. With less than 10 seconds left in the match, Heindselman managed to bring Elam to the ground, but was not awarded points for a takedown.
OU challenged the call, but the ruling was upheld, sealing the tigers’ win. The Sooners will again look to right the ship at noon on Sunday, Jan. 23 in DeKalb, Illinois, when they take on Northern Illinois.
“I’m proud of the effort. I think we’re close,” Rosselli said. “We’re showing that we can compete with almost anybody as long as we do the work.”
