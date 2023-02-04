OU wrestling suffers blowout 33-3 loss to No. 8 Missouri

Mosha Schwartz took on his toughest opponent of the season Friday night against Missouri redshirt senior Allan Hart at 141.
Entering the dual, Schwartz had won his last nine, which included an impressive win over Northern Iowa’s Cael Happel, the then-No. 9-ranked 141 pounder.
No. 8 Schwartz eventually took down Hart, who’s ranked No. 7, on Friday night by a score of 6-1. However, his victory was Oklahoma’s lone win of the dual, resulting in a 33-3 blowout against the No. 8-ranked Tigers at McCasland Fieldhouse.
“(Schwartz) will probably be in the heaters like that probably throughout the rest of the year,” Oklahoma coach Lou Rosselli said. “If he wants to really place in Nationals and win Big 12, they are all gonna look like that, but I was proud of him the way he handled it and came in ready.”
𝐋𝐄𝐅𝐓. 𝐍𝐎. 𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐓.Mosha controls the entire bout and downs No. 7 Hart 6-1, earning his 10TH STRAIGHT WIN😤😤MU 7, OU 3 pic.twitter.com/mtmx8gU4Jr— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) February 4, 2023
The Sooners started the dual slow in the first two matches. Oklahoma started at 125 and sent out No. 21-ranked redshirt senior Joey Prata against the Tigers’ No. 13-ranked redshirt sophomore Noah Surtin. Prata fell 8-0.
Next at 133, No. 27 redshirt freshman Wyatt Henson faced No. 26 redshirt senior Connor Brown in one of the closest matches of the night. Henson put together a promising first period scoring two takedowns with Brown escaping both times.
Brown came back in the second with a crucial reversal tying the score at four. Brown got the only takedown of the third on Henson resulting in a 7-4 loss for the Sooners.
149 saw OU’s Mitch Moore look to upset No. 6 Brock Mauller in an attempt to lessen the Tigers’ 7-3 lead. The first two periods had Mauller scoring the only point with an escape in the second.
Moore eventually forced an overtime period, but fell 4-2, granting Missouri a 10-3 lead.
“You can’t win a dual losing the close ones,” Rosselli said. “We can’t let them win the close ones at 133 and 149. We got to be tougher. We got to have a better mentality. We have to work harder.”
Rosselli was proven right as the Sooners lost the remaining six duals.The Sooners would score just 15 points in those matches compared to the Tigers 49. The final overall score for the dual was a 33-3 Sooners loss.
Oklahoma will take on Rider in its last home dual of the season at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Norman.
“When you get your ass kicked like this, you’ve got to be able to pick yourself back up,” Rosselli said. “... It’s how you frame things in your mind. So, I just think it’s really, you got knocked around and intend to be better on Sunday.”
