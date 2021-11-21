OU wrestling: Sooners top Northern Colorado 30-7 on the road for second Big 12 win

Oklahoma (2-1, 2-0 Big 12) downed Northern Colorado (4-2, 1-2) 30-7 in Greeley, Colorado on Sunday afternoon.
Sooners take care of business in Greeley to move to 2️⃣-0️⃣ in the Big 12 this season‼️ pic.twitter.com/Pu8vlgzqqQ— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) November 21, 2021
The Sooners rebounded from their 22-12 Friday night loss to No. 7 Arizona State by winning their final six matches to beat UNC 30-7. The victory moves OU to 2-0 in Big 12 contests this season.
Sunday’s dual began in the 197 weight class, where OU’s No. 6 Jake Woodley met the BearsAlan Clothier. The Oklahoma redshirt senior beat Clothier 13-4 to give the Sooners an early 4-0 lead. Woodley’s win put the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native at 7-0 on the season.
The heavyweight bout saw OU redshirt sophomore Josh Heindselman battle Northern Colorado graduate student Robert Winters Jr. Defense dominated this match, which ended in a 4-1 Heindselman win after an extra round. The Piedmont, Oklahoma, native pushed the Sooners to a 7-0 lead.
Following the heavyweight match, No. 20 Joey Prata took the mat against UNC redshirt sophomore Jace Koelzer in the 125 weight class. Prata, the OU redshirt senior, added one point in the final round to pick up a narrow victory for the Sooners.
Leading 10-0, No. 10 Tony Madrigal took the mat for Oklahoma. The Sooners’ senior fought closely with Bears’ sophomore Mosha Schwartz for three rounds, ultimately falling 3-2. Northern Colorado’s first victory cut the Sooners lead to 10-3.
Zack Zeamer represented OU in the 141 weight class. The redshirt junior struggled in his first duals action of the season, falling to No. 9 Andrew Alirez 15-5. Then, No. 18 Mitch Moore took down Chris Sandoval in sudden victory to push Oklahoma’s lead to six with five matches left.
In the 157 weight class, No. 18 Justin Thomas dominated the third round to
add another win for the Sooners. The graduate student’s 10-2 victory over Northern Colorado freshman Cody Eaton gave OU a commanding 17-7 lead.
Oklahoma continued to build its lead in the 165 weight class. Junior Troy Mantanona pinned Bears’ graduate student Nick Knutson one minute and 39 seconds into the match to put six more points on the board for the Sooners.
Mantanona’s older brother, Anthony, picked up where Troy left off. The OU redshirt senior dominated all three rounds en route to a 14-3 victory over UNC freshman Damen Pape.
No. 22 Darrien Roberts was the final Oklahoma wrestler on the mat. The Junior from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, came out on top in the event’s final match with a 6-1 victory over redshirt sophomore Xavier Vasquez.
OU will wrestle next at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 3-4.
