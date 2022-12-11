OU wrestling: Sooners suffer come-from-behind Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State in Norman

Tempers flared at the conclusion of Bedlam on Sunday in Norman after Oklahoma State’s Luke Surber pinned OU’s Keegan Moore to seal a comeback 21-15 win for the Cowboys.
The two 285-pound wrestlers began to exchange words at the middle of the mat until coaches from both sides pulled them away from one another and Oklahoma headed to its locker room in the bowels of McCasland Field House.
“In any rivalry that you’re gonna have, you’re gonna find some temper slips,” OU coach Lou Rosselli said afterward. “I just want to be able to manage my guys and make sure that they’re sportsmen, and shake hands, and do everything you are supposed to do.”
Keegan Moore pinned and #OkState wins 21-15. Absolutely insane. Never seen anything like it pic.twitter.com/uBsufAOg78— Adam Engel (@AdamEngel9) December 11, 2022
After being tied with the Cowboys 15-15 at the start of the final bout, Oklahoma (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) came up just short to Oklahoma State (4-1, 2-0) before 3,000 fans in the first of two Bedlam matchups this season.
The dual began at 285 pounds as No.17-ranked redshirt junior Josh Heindselman represented Oklahoma against No. 25-ranked sophomore Konnor Doucet. The match was decided in a rideout, as the wrestlers scored only one escape each in regulation.
Heindselman prevailed in the rideout period as he maintained control on top long enough to score a point for ridetime, ending the match 2-1 and putting the Sooners up 3-0.
The Sooners had both No. 16-ranked 125-pound graduate senior Joey Prata and No. 28-ranked 141-pound junior Mosha Schwartz contribute ridetime point wins as well. Prata took on No. 18-ranked sophomore Trevor Mastrogiovanni and won 4-2. Schwartz was challenged by No. 21-ranked freshman Carter Young and took the match 8-6.
“Riding Time always makes a factor,” Rosselli said. “Making sure that you are riding hard is a factor when it comes to winning a close match, and they know that.”
The Sooners kept control early, at one point taking a 15-7 lead over the Cowboys with wins by 149-pounder Mitch Moore and 165-pounder Gerrit Nijenhuis. Yet, despite their 3-1 and 6-5 victories against No. 18-ranked Victor Voinovich and No. 20-ranked Wyatt Sheets, respectively, momentum quickly shifted OSU’s way.
Oklahoma State needed to take the last three matches to win the dual and got what it needed, starting with No. 4-ranked sophomore Dustin Plott against OU’s No. 13-ranked senior Darrien Roberts in the 174-pound weight class.
Plott executed a grab and release strategy that was too much for Roberts and their match ended in a 22-6 win for Plott via technical fall to close the dual score to 15-12.
“We knew we needed to win two more,” Rosselli said of OU's strategy at that point. “We had 184 and 197 and thought we could win one of them and didn’t.”
At 184 pounds, No. 29-ranked redshirt sophomore Greyden Penner took on Oklahoma State's No. 16-ranked redshirt junior Travis Wittlake. The match had high energy in the first period as both wrestlers scored a takedown and an escape and it eventually went to overtime tied 4-4. Wittlake ultimately scored a two point takedown to take the match 6-4 and tie the dual 15-15.
It all came down to the 197 matchup of Surber and Moore. Moore jumped out in the first period aggressively, as he attempted a single that looked as if it would work in his favor, but left his back open for a reverse. Surber pounced on the opportunity and delivered a devastating reversal to pin Moore in just 34 seconds.
Luke Surber. Bedlam Legend.#HomeOfWrestling l @lukesurber4 pic.twitter.com/18WbYipAiO— OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) December 11, 2022
Oklahoma’s next chance at Oklahoma State comes on the road in Stillwater at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 16. OU will look to improve from the loss when it faces Edinboro in its next match at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.
“We gotta make adjustments,” Rosselli said. “We have to make some technical adjustments, some focus, and some work adjustments as well, and hopefully we can get a better product next time.”
