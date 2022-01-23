OU wrestling: Sooners storm past Northern Illinois 34-3 on the road

No. 20 Oklahoma (6-3, 2-2 Big 12) defeated Northern Illinois (4-6, 1-2) 34-3 on Sunday afternoon.
OU dominated in Dekalb, Illinois, winning nine of its 10 matches. The Sooners’ win marks their third victory on the road this season.
Oklahoma started hot behind a 4-0 Joey Prata victory. Ranked No. 32 nationally, the redshirt senior took down Lucian Brink in the 125-pound class to earn the Sooners an opening match victory.
In the 133-pound class, senior Tony Madrigal won his second consecutive match after missing the Virginia Duals with an unspecified injury. No. 14-ranked Madrigal, an Illinois native, defeated Mikey Kaminski 12-4.
Redshirt junior Jacob Butler failed to score in the 141-pound match, losing 1-0 to the Huskies’ Jaivon Jones.
Redshirt freshman Willie McDougald followed up his massive upset victory over Missouri’s Josh Edmond by winning his second match in the 149-pound class in three days. The Niagara Falls native prevailed over Dillon Nichols, 15-2.
No. 16-ranked redshirt senior Justin Thomas continued the Sooners’ great start, besting Northern Illinois’ Anthony Gibson 12-4. His victory improved his season record to 13-4 in the 157-pound class.
Filling in for redshirt senior Joe Grello, junior Troy Mantanona bested Alec Rees 4-2 in the 165-pound class. Due to Grello entering covid-19 protocols, Mantanona has competed in the last two duals for the Sooners.
No. 32-ranked redshirt senior Anthony Mantanon notched a ranked win in the 174-pound match, topping No. 20 Mason Kauffman 6-4. Mantanona’s victory extends his four-match win streak, which includes three pins in three matches at the Virginia Duals and a victory Thursday night in OU’s dual against Missouri.
In the 184-pound class, No. 26-ranked junior Darrien Roberts was granted a forfeiture victory.
No. 12 redshirt senior Jake Woodley bounced back from a 3-1 loss against Missouri with a resounding 14-4 trouncing of Tristan Gauman.
Redshirt sophomore Josh Heindselman triumphed over Northern Illinois’ Terrese Aaron 2-0 in the heavyweight division. No. 29-ranked Heindselman’s victory capped off a huge 34-3 Sooner victory.
