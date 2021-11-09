OU wrestling: Sooners senior Tony Madrigal named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

Senior Tony Madrigal was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday after earning the 133-pound weight class title in the Michigan State Open.
𝙏𝙤𝙣𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙖𝙡, @OU_Wrestling #Big12WR Wrestler of the Week📰 https://t.co/Jyxk2RdkS2 pic.twitter.com/G0lAGFgxTL— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 9, 2021
Madrigal defeated two top-10 wrestlers in Illinois' No. 5 Lucas Byrd and Michigan's No. 18 Dylan Ragusin on his way to the finals Saturday. He then prevailed over Michigan State’s former All-American Rayvon Foley to secure the title.
The Michigan State tournament was the Sooners’ first contest of the season. Oklahoma finished last season 5-5 and tied for first in the Big 12 Championship alongside Oklahoma State.
Madrigal and the Sooners now turn their focus toward West Virginia as they’ll face off against the Mountaineers on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Morgantown.
