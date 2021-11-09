You are the owner of this article.
OU wrestling: Sooners senior Tony Madrigal named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

Anthony Madrigal

Then-sophomore Tony Madrigal holds his opponent down during the match against Iowa State on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Senior Tony Madrigal was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday after earning the 133-pound weight class title in the Michigan State Open.

Madrigal defeated two top-10 wrestlers in Illinois' No. 5 Lucas Byrd and Michigan's No. 18 Dylan Ragusin on his way to the finals Saturday. He then prevailed over Michigan State’s former All-American Rayvon Foley to secure the title.

The Michigan State tournament was the Sooners’ first contest of the season. Oklahoma finished last season 5-5 and tied for first in the Big 12 Championship alongside Oklahoma State. 

Madrigal and the Sooners now turn their focus toward West Virginia as they’ll face off against the Mountaineers on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Morgantown.

