OU wrestling: Sooners finish 11th at Cliff Keen Invitational

No. 18 Oklahoma (2-1, 2-0 Big 12) notched an 11th-place finish at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Day two of competition is an hour away here in Las Vegas! Be sure to follow along as their are five #Sooners set to compete. 🤼♂️ | Day 2: Cliff Keen Invitational⏰ | All Day🏟️ | Las Vegas Convention Center📺 | FloWrestling📊 | https://t.co/3Gngc9Wq2j pic.twitter.com/7dB3PHvI0Y— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) December 4, 2021
Mitch Moore kicked off Saturday morning for OU. The senior’s first match of day two was a 13-8 victory over Northern Colorado redshirt junior Chris Sandoval. In the quarterfinals of the 149-weight class consolation bracket, Moore took down sixth-seeded Legend Lamer of Cal Poly 11-7.
However, the St. Paris, Ohio, native suffered a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett in the semifinals. Moore was forced to withdraw during the fifth-place match due to medical concerns, granting him a sixth-place finish.
In the consolation bracket of the 157-weight class, graduate wrestler Justin Thomas recorded a last-second takedown to pick up a 9-3 win over eighth seeded Hunter Willits of Oregon State.
Thomas wrestled Wyoming redshirt senior Jacob Wright in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket, losing a close match 5-3. In the seventh-place match, Thomas edged out Navy’s Andrew Cerniglia 8-7.
Graduate student Joe Grello continued the action for the Sooners. The Newton, New Jersey, native fell 4-0 to fifth-seeded Paul Conigliaro of Harvard.
Junior Darrien Roberts was next on the mat for Oklahoma. Roberts began his day with an impressive come from behind win over Nebraska-Kearney’s Austin Eldredge. Roberts’ 10-8 win moved him into the quarterfinals of the 184-weight class consolation bracket, where he was met by Jacob Armstrong of Utah Valley.
Roberts notched his second pin of the season, pushing the OU standout into the consolation semifinals where he would lose to Cornell’s Jonathan Loew 5-2. Roberts closed out the tournament with a fifth-place finish in the 184-weight class.
In the championship bracket, redshirt senior Jake Woodley found himself in the semi-finals of the 197-weight class. Woodley fought all three rounds with Nebraska’s Eric Schultz, but was unable to pull out a victory against the Nebraska star, falling 6-2.
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native rebounded in his first consolation match, defeating Princeton’s Luke Stout 5-4. Woodley was defeated by Purdue’s Thomas Penola 6-5 to finish in fourth place, the highest of any Sooner.
Oklahoma closes out its fall season with a star-studded Bedlam matchup against No. 5 Oklahoma State, at 5 p.m. on Dec. 12 in Norman.
