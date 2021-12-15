OU wrestling: Sooners fall to No. 18 in latest NWCA Top 25 following loss to No. 4 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma (2-2) closed out the first half of its season by dropping one position to No. 18 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association Top 25 rankings following a crushing 31-3 loss to in-state rival No. 4 Oklahoma State (4-0).
We've got 9⃣ in the rankings once again with 6⃣ weeks of the season behind us. Working hard to finish the year strong 💪#Sooners pic.twitter.com/tHMcPJtY2P— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) December 14, 2021
In addition to its team rank, The Sooners have wrestlers ranked in nine of 10 weight classes.
Redshirt senior Joey Prata is ranked by two of the three major polls. The Richmond, Virginia, native is ranked 19th by FloWrestling and 21st by InterMat in the 125-pound class.
In the 133-pound class, Tony Madrigal earned rankings from all three major polls. The senior from Oak Park, Illinois comes in at 14th in the FloWrestling Top 25, 18th in The Open Mat’s Top 25 and 19th in the InterMat poll.
Moving up the scale, two time 141-pound Big 12 Champion Dom Demas is ranked 12th by The Open Mat and 14th by FloWrestling. The redshirt senior competed in his first match of the season on Sunday, wrestling in the 149-pound class.
The Sooners’ normal 149-pound representative, senior Virginia Tech transfer Mitch Moore, found himself ranked 12th by The Open Mat and 15th in the FloWrestling Top 25. Moore was inactive on Sunday.
Justin Thomas is also ranked by the three major polls. The graduate sits at 16th in the InterMat poll, 17th in the FloWrestling Top 25 and 19th in The Open Mat’s Top 25.
Joe Grello couldn’t crack the top 25 in any of the three major polls. However, the Rutgers graduate transfer found himself at 28th in the InterMat poll for the 165-pound class.
Junior Darrien Roberts earned an 18th place ranking from InterMat and FloWrestling. The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, product came in at No. 20 in The Open Mat’s Top 25.
Redshirt senior Jake Woodley is the only Sooner ranked in the top 10. Woodley moved to No. 8 in the FloWrestling poll, 9th in The Open Mat’s Top 25 and 11th in the InterMat poll.
Redshirt sophomore Josh Heindselman is OU’s final ranked wrestler. After being the only Oklahoma wrestler to pick up a win against Oklahoma State, Heindselman moved to 33rd in the InterMat Poll.
The Sooners will resume action Jan. 14-15 when they travel to Hampton, Virginia, to compete in the Virginia Duals.
