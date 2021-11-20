OU wrestling: Sooners fall 22-12 to No. 7 Arizona State on road

Oklahoma fell 22-12 in its duel against No. 7 Arizona State in Tempe on Friday night. The Sooners picked up wins in three of their 10 matches.
HWT | Heindselman escapes, but is unable to land any of his shots in the third period and loses in a win 4-1 decision. Final score: #Sooners 12, Sun Devils 22— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) November 20, 2021
Coming off a 28-10 triumph over conference foe West Virginia, OU struggled in its second duel of the season. To kick things off, Oklahoma redshirt senior Joey Prata battled Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney in the 125 weight class.
Prata fell to Courtney, who’s ranked No. 4 nationally, in the first round to jump out to a 4-2 lead. The Sun Devil’s redshirt junior extended his lead to 6-3 after a takedown deep in the second round.
The second match of the night featured a top 10 showdown in the 133 weight class between OU senior Tony Madrigal and ASU redshirt junior Michael McGee. No. 8 McGee controlled the match, beating No. 10 Madrigal 12-3. The win increased Arizona State’s lead to 7-0.
The Sun Devils didn’t slow down in the 141 weight class. No. 18 Jesse Vasquez knocked off Oklahoma redshirt junior Jacob Butler 10-4. The Sooners trailed ASU 11-0 after three matches.
Representing OU in the 149 weight class was No. 18 Mitch Moore. The senior Virginia Tech transfer met No. 7 Kyler Parco in the fourth match of the day before ultimately falling 7-2. Oklahoma began its next match trailing 14-0.
OU graduate student Justin Thomas faced off against ASU redshirt sophomore Jacori Teemer. Despite multiple escapes, No. 18 Thomas fell to No. 4 Teemer 11-5. Arizona State’s fifth win of the event gave the Sun Devils a massive 17-0 lead.
Rutgers transfer Joe Grello couldn’t manage a win in his first match as a Sooner, falling to No. 7 Anthony Valencia. The OU graduate student put up a fight against the ASU redshirt senior, but could not overcome the Arizona State star. Grello’s 8-6 loss put the Sooners at 0-6 heading into the final four rounds.
Anthony Mantanona gave the Sooners their first match win of the day by beating Sun Devil’s redshirt freshman and Oklahoma native Zane Coleman in the 174 weight class. The Sooner redshirt senior dominated all three rounds en route to a 14-1 victory. Mantanona’s win put OU on the board, adding four points to what was a 20-0 score.
Oklahoma junior Darrien Roberts followed Mantanona’s victory with one of his own.
The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, product pinned Josh Nummer in the second round to win the 184 weight class. At this point, the Sooners had cut Arizona State’s lead in half.
OU continued its hot streak with a No. 6 Jake Woodley triumph over ASU sophomore, No. 7, Kordell Norfleet. Both wrestlers received a one-point reduction in round two, bringing the total match score to 19-9. The Oklahoma redshirt senior notched a takedown in the final round to win the match 5-3.
The Sooners were within seven of the Sun Devils heading into the final match. After three consecutive victories, OU trailed 19-12.
Oklahoma’s heavyweight, No. 19 Josh Heindselman, took the mat for the final match of the event. The Sooner redshirt sophomore was met by No. 4 Cohlton Schultz. The two remained close throughout the match, but Schultz managed to pull away and earn a 4-1 win.
OU travels to Colorado on Sunday, where it will meet Northern Colorado for the Sooners’ second conference duel of the season. Following its trip to Colorado, Oklahoma will compete in Las Vegas before closing out its fall season with a Bedlam duel in Norman.
