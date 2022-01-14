OU wrestling: Sooners down Lock Haven 24-15, Kent State 35-3 on 1st day of Virginia Duals

No. 18 Oklahoma (2-2, 2-1 Big 12) bounced back from its deflating Dec. 12 loss to Bedlam rival No. 4 Oklahoma State with two wins on the first day of the Virginia Duals on Friday in Hampton, Virginia.
FINAL | Make it two 𝓭𝓾𝓫𝓼 in two duals today for the #Sooners! Got two more big ones coming tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/f1QYt9796d— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) January 14, 2022
OU defeated both Lock Haven and Kent State on Friday. The Sooners and Bald Eagles began the day in a dogfight, trading blows before a massive pin in the 174-pound class by redshirt senior Anthony Mantanona blew the door open for the Sooners en route to a 24-15 dual victory.
In the Sooners’ second match of the day, nine of 10 OU wrestlers secured victories, leading the Sooners to a 35-3 win over the Golden Flashes.
No. 23 Joey Prata struggled in Oklahoma’s first match of the day, losing 8-3 to Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto, who is ranked No. 27 nationally in the 125-pound class. The Sooners’ redshirt senior was able to secure a victory in OU’s second match of the day, beating Lock Haven’s Jake Ferri 6-4.
Making his season debut for the Sooners, redshirt freshman Caleb Tanner was pinned in the second round by LHU’s Gable Strickland. Freshman Gabe Vidlak replaced Tanner in the 133-pound class for the Sooners’ dual against Kent State. The Oregon State transfer won his collegiate debut with a 7-0 victory over Kent State’s Brandon Fenton.
In the 141-pound class, redshirt junior Jacob Butler kicked off the day with a convincing 14-4 win over Lock Haven’s Tyler Dilley. Butler did not find the same success in his second match, losing 3-2 to KSU’s Louis Newell.
Dom Demas, a two-time Big 12 champion in the 141-pound class, earned his first-career win in the 149-pound class with a 15-4 triumph over Connor Eck of Lock Haven. The No. 16-ranked redshirt senior put his skills on display again in his match against the Golden Flashes’ Kody Komara, notching a 6-3 victory.
No. 16-ranked redshirt senior Justin Thomas landed two wins in the 157-pound class on Friday, taking down the Bald Eagles’ Ben Barton 4-1 and pinning Kent State’s Enrigue Munguia.
Graduate Joe Grello and junior Troy Mantanona each competed in a 165-pound match for the Sooners. Grello fell to Lock Haven’s Austin Eyler, 5-3. Mantanona fared better, beating Kent State’s Brady Chrisman 7-6.
Troy Mantanona’s older brother, Anthony Mantanona dominated both of his Friday matches. The redshirt senior pinned both of his opponents in the 174-pound class.
No. 21-ranked junior Darrien Roberts recorded a 3-1 victory against LHU’s Colin Fegley before being relieved by redshirt senior Keegan Moore. Moore added another Sooner victory in the 184-pound class, defeating KSU’s Colin McCracken 17-7.
No. 11-ranked Jake Woodley won the 75th match of his career Friday afternoon, shutting out Lock Haven’s Parker McCleallan 9-0 in the 197-pound class. The redshirt senior gained his second win of the day with a 12-4 rout of Kent State’s Tyler Bates.
In the heavyweight division, Piedmont native Josh Heindselman went 1-1. The redshirt sophomore lost his first match of the day to Lock Haven's Isaac Reed 3-1, but bounced back against Kent State’s Jacob Cover, winning 3-1.
After a successful start to the event, Oklahoma will look to close out the Virginia Duals with two more wins on Saturday afternoon. OU will face Virginia at 3 p.m. before taking on Maryland at 5 p.m.
