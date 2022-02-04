 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU wrestling: Sooners dominate Little Rock 37-3 at home

  • Updated
  • 0
Head Coach Lou Rosselli

Head Coach Lou Rosselli during the match against No. 4 Oklahoma State on Dec. 12.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 25 Oklahoma (7-5, 2-4 Big 12) defeated Little Rock (1-10) 37-3 on Friday night in the first event of its two-dual weekend slate. 

After losing three of its last four events, OU earned a much-needed win against the Trojans, winning 9-of-10 weight classes. 

The contest began in the 125-pound class, where redshirt senior Joey Prata knocked off Jayden Carson 5-2. The victory extends No. 32-ranked Prata’s win streak to four matches. 

In the 133-pound match, senior No. 20-ranked Tony Madrigal ended a two-match drought, beating Jaylen Carson 6-4. 

Next on the mat for the Sooners was Jacob Butler. The redshirt junior defeated Conner Ward 9-0 in his return to the mat after being replaced by Zack Zeamer in the 141-pound class during OU’s previous dual against Northern Iowa. 

Newly ranked No. 21 redshirt freshman Willie McDougald triumphed over Joseph Bianchi 6-1. McDougald has now won all five of his matches since entering the Sooners’ starting lineup. 

No. 14-ranked Justin Thomas returned to the mat after an injury prevented the redshirt senior from competing against Northern Iowa. Thomas defeated Austin Keal 20-7. 

At 165, junior Troy Mantanona wrestled in place of redshirt senior Joe Grello, who dislocated his thumb against Northern Iowa. Mantanona was defeated by Tyler Brennan 12-0. 

Redshirt senior Anthony Mantanona followed up his brother on the mat, pinning his 174-pound opponent Triston Wills. 

In the 184-pound class, redshirt senior Keegan Moore made his second start in a row over junior Darrien Roberts. Moore made the most of his opportunity, pinning Brayden Dillow. 

Redshirt senior No. 14-ranked Jake Woodley dominated his match against Brooks Sacharczyk, topping the Trojans 197-pounder 22-4. 

Redshirt sophomore Josh Heindselman capped off OU’s victory with a 6-2 victory over Josiah Hill. 

The Sooners look to add to the win column again against No. 23 South Dakota State at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 at home. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments