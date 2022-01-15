OU wrestling: Sooners clobber Maryland 41-6, scrimmage Virginia on final day of Virginia Duals

On the second and final day of the Virginia Duals, Oklahoma (2-2, 2-1) crushed Maryland 41-6 on Saturday in Hampton, Virginia. The Sooners finished the weekend with a 3-0 record, after defeating Lock Haven and Kent State on Friday afternoon.
FINAL | Make it nine wins out of ten for the second time this weekend as the #Sooners wrap up the tournament in style! pic.twitter.com/K8OxHcYzdm— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) January 16, 2022
OU was scheduled to battle Virginia on Saturday as well, however, due to COVID-19 protocols, the Cavaliers were unable to field wrestlers in all 10 weight classes. The dual did not include matches in the 141, 165, 174 and 285-pound classes, meaning the dual did not count towards the teams’ weekend records and the overall team scores were not recorded.
In the 125-pound class, No. 23 Joey Prata lost 2-1 in a close bout with Virginia’s Patrick McCormick. Maryland elected to forfeit the 125-pound match, but did not forfeit the entire dual like Virginia.
Freshman Gabe Vidlak began the day in the 133-pound class with a 12-5 loss to No. 14 Brian Courtney of Virginia. Redshirt freshman Caleb Tanner also took the mat against Courtney in the dual, falling 9-7. Vidlak finished Saturday 0-2 after being pinned by Maryland’s King Sandoval.
In his only match of the day, redshirt junior Jacob Butler pinned Maryland’s Dany Bertoni, giving the Elgin native his second win of the weekend in the 141-pound class.
Redshirt senior Dom Demas split his set of Saturday matches, losing to Virginia’s Jarod Verkleeren 3-2 before taking down Maryland’s Michael North 16-7 in the Sooners’ second dual of the day. In his second event wrestling in the 149-pound class, Demas finished the weekend 3-1.
Redshirt senior Justin Thomas won both of his Saturday matches in the 157-pound class, dominating Virginia’s Jake Keating 12-5 and Maryland’s Conner Decker 11-4.
Redshirt senior Joe Grello competed in one match in the 165-pound class on Saturday, trouncing Maryland’s Gaven Bell 13-2.
Anthony Mantanona pinned Maryland’s Dominic Solis in his lone Saturday outing. The redshirt senior pinned all three of his opponents in the 174-pound class at the Virginia Duals.
In the Sooners’ first 184-pound match, No. 21-ranked junior Darrien Roberts fell to Virginia’s Michael Battista 3-1. The junior was spelled by Keegan Moore in OU’s second dual of the day, and the redshirt senior pinned Maryland’s Chase Mielnik.
No. 11 Jake Woodley began the day with a top 15 matchup against No. 14 Jay Aiello of Virginia. Aiello handed the Oklahoma redshirt senior his first loss of the event, notching a 6-1 victory over Woodley.
Finishing out the weekend, No. 27 Josh Heindselman broke a 2-2 tie to beat No. 26 Zach Schrader of Maryland. The redshirt sophomore led in riding time, giving him an extra point and the match victory.
Oklahoma will follow an impressive outing at the Virginia Duals with its fourth conference dual of the season at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 when the Sooners take on Missouri at McCasland Field House in Norman.
