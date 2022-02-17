OU wrestling: No. 24 Sooners ready for road Bedlam rematch with No. 12 Oklahoma State

No. 24 Oklahoma looks to avenge its 31-3 Dec. 12 loss to then-No. 4 Oklahoma State when the Sooners compete in their final regular season contest this coming Sunday, Feb. 20 in Stillwater.
Our final dual of the season. No better way to end it!🤼♂️ | #12 Oklahoma State📅 | Sunday, Feb. 20🕑 | 2:00 PM CT📍 | Stillwater🏟️ | Gallagher-Iba Arena📺 | https://t.co/H2tksdGkv7 pic.twitter.com/BG8n6Pavvu— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) February 14, 2022
OU comes into the event with two consecutive wins, one of these against then-No. 23 South Dakota State. The No. 12 Cowboys have slowed down since their 10-0 start, dropping four of their last five duals.
One of the key matches in Sunday’s dual will see redshirt senior 197-pounder Jake Woodley battle an unfamiliar foe in OSU’s Gavin Stika. Previously, Woodley was defeated by the Cowboys’ then-No. 1 ranked AJ Ferrari 6-3 in this season’s prior Bedlam match.
However, Ferrari, the defending national champion in the 197-pound class, will miss the remainder of the season due to a Jan. 24 car accident that injured him and OSU cross country runner Isai Rodriguez. According to Oklahoma State coach John Smith, Ferrari will undergo a season-ending surgery.
“You have to get to a point where you’re competing against nameless, faceless people,” OU coach Lou Rosselli said. “It doesn’t matter who the person is, the outcome will depend on how well (Woodley) competes and if he does the little things right. I hope (Woodley is) aggressive and takes control.”
The Sooners have also seen a new starter, redshirt freshman Willie McDougald, enter their lineup since the teams’ last meeting, and he has become a star.
Before, redshirt senior Dom Demas competed in the 149-pound class during OU’s Dec. 12 Bedlam letdown. Demas lost 9-3 to No. 13-ranked Kaden Gfeller and has since come down with an injury, holding the two-time Big 12 Champion out of the Sooners’ last six duals.
McDougald has stepped up in Demas’ absence, going 6-0 since entering the starting lineup and earning three ranked wins. Gfeller will be McDougald’s highest ranked opponent to date.
“If Willie can get in there and compete the way he’s capable of, it would be a good win for him,” Rosselli said. “It’ll really show that coming down the pipe in the postseason he’ll be a real threat to place at nationals if he gets it done on Sunday.”
In the previous Bedlam dual, redshirt sophomore Josh Heindselman came away with the Sooners’ only victory. No. 28-ranked Heindselman took down No. 31 Luke Surber 3-1 in their first college matchup after the two frequently traveled together on high school wrestling trips.
“I think when he gets a takedown, a lot of times he’s going to win the match,” Rosselli said of Heindselman.
Redshirt senior Joey Prata will take on No. 7-ranked Trevor Mastrogiovanni in the 125-pound match. On the heels of a five match win streak, No. 32-ranked Prata enters the bout with a 13-5 record compared to a 13-1 mark by Mastrogiovanni. Prata fell to the stud freshman 6-4 in December.
Fighting through an elbow injury, senior Tony Madrigal will take on No. 2-ranked Daton Fix for the second time this season. Fix pinned No. 28-ranked Madrigal in 133-pounders’ first matchup.
“There’s a threshold for pain that you’ve got to deal with and there’s a mentality you have to go into the match with,” Rosselli said of Madrigal. “At the end of the day, most people don’t really care that you’re injured. They just want to see what you can do.”
Redshirt junior Jacob Butler lost 9-4 to No. 21-ranked Carter Young the last time the two squads met. Butler was spelled by fellow redshirt junior Zach Zeamer in the 141-pound class during the Sooners’ contest against Northern Iowa. According to Rosselli, Butler will get the start again this week. The bout pits Butler, an Elgin High School product, against a former Stillwater High School standout in Young.
“I think 141, Carter and Butler, is fun for the fans,” Rosselli said. “Two Oklahoma kids.”
No. 14-ranked Justin Thomas is hunting for redemption after falling 4-2 in a sudden victory round to then-No. 16 Wyatt Sheets back in December. The redshirt senior has won eight of nine matches since losing to Sheets, his only loss coming to defending 157-pound national champion David Carr of Iowa State.
In the 165-pound class, redshirt senior Joe Grello will rematch No. 8-ranked Travis Wittlake. No. 32-ranked Grello, a Rutgers transfer, fell 8-4 in his first conference match at OU when the Bedlam rivals previously took the mat.
“There’s lots of people at the Big 12 Championship and the National Championship that I believe he can compete with and beat,” Rosselli said. “We’ll see where he’s at and how he handles all the little details.”
At 174 pounds, redshirt senior Anthony Mantanona looks to rebound from a 10-2 loss to then-No. 9 Dustin Plott the last time out against OSU. Mantanona was unranked at the time, but an impressive run has catapulted the Palm Desert, California, native into the top 20.
The 184-pound class remains a question mark for OU, which have interchanged junior Darrien Roberts and redshirt senior Keegan Moore this season. No. 29-ranked Roberts took the mat against the Cowboys last time around, falling 8-2 to No. 8 Dakota Geer. Moore has started in Oklahoma’s last three events, going 1-2 in that span.
The Sooners and Cowboys will meet at Gallagher-Iba Arena in their final regular season dual before the postseason begins March 5-6 at the Big 12 Championship in Tulsa. The dual’s start time has yet to be announced.
“You get closer to the postseason and then it’s just a matter of who’s mentally ready for the challenge,” Rosselli said. “Who really wants it, how passionate are you?”
