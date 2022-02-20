OU wrestling: No. 24 Sooners fall to No. 12 Oklahoma State 18-16 in regular season finale

No. 24 Oklahoma (8-6, 3-5 Big 12) fell to No. 12 Oklahoma State (13-4, 6-3 Big 12) 18-16 on Sunday in Stillwater.
The Bedlam rivals did not shake hands at the conclusion of the contest. When the teams shook hands in their first dual, redshirt sophomore Josh Heindselman and Cowboys sophomore AJ Ferrari were involved in an argument. Both wrestlers were issued reprimands by the Big 12 following the altercation.
The dual began in the 149-pound class, where redshirt freshman No. 18-ranked Willie McDougald fell 12-2 in a loss to No. 13 Kaden Gfeller.
No. 14-ranked redshirt senior Justin Thomas put the Sooners on the board in the 157-pound match, where he earned a 9-3 victory over the Cowboys’ Daniel Manibog.
Next was No. 32-ranked Joe Grello in the 165-pound match. The redshirt senior’s 3-0 win gave OU a 6-4 lead. Oklahoma scored more points in three matches than it had recorded in the entirety of the rivals’ previous meeting.
No.17-ranked Redshirt senior Anthony Mantanona fell in the 174-pound match 4-3 to No. 12-ranked Dustin Plott. Mantanona’s loss shifted the lead back to the Cowboys.
The Sooners’ regained the lead after redshirt senior Keegan Moore pulled off a huge upset over No. 8-ranked Dakota Geer. Moore took down Geer 9-4 in the 184-pound class.
OU built on their lead in the 197-pound match, where No. 17-Jake Woodley took down Gavin Stika with a 13-3 major decision victory. The Sooners’ redshirt senior fell to defending national champion AJ Ferrari on Dec. 12.
Redshirt sophomore Josh Heindselman fell 4-2 in his rematch against No. 31-ranked Luke Surber. No. 28-ranked Heindselman defeated Surber 3-1 in the two’s previous meeting.
No. 32-ranked redshirt senior Joey Prata achieved the Sooners’ second upset of the afternoon, taking down No. 7-ranked Trevor Mastrogiovanni 4-1 to push OU’s lead to 16-10 with two matches left.
In the 133-pound class, No. 28-ranked Tony Madrigal was defeated by No. 2 Daton Fix 12-4. The major decision loss put the Cowboys within two with one match remaining.
In a winner-take-all final match, redshirt junior Jacob Butler was unable to pull out a victory, losing 11-3. The loss capped off a six-point Oklahoma State comeback.
The Sooners return to action at the Big 12 Championship from March 3-5 in Tulsa.
