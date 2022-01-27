OU wrestling: No. 21 Sooners welcome No. 10 Iowa State to Norman — 'They'll be a nice challenge'

No. 21 Oklahoma (6-3, 2-2 Big 12) will meet its second top 10 opponent in three matches when the Sooners battle Big 12 rival No. 10 Iowa State (9-1, 2-0 Big 12) on Friday.
Two home duals = 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 the fun! 🤼♂️ | #10 Iowa State📅 | Fri. Jan. 28⏰ | 7:00 PM CT🤼♂️ | Northern Iowa📅 | Sun. Jan 30⏰ | 2:00 PM CT🏟️ | McCasland Field House📺 | @SoonerSportsTV pic.twitter.com/BfAQTb4HfL— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) January 25, 2022
After falling to No. 9 Missouri 23-14 in a hard fought dual last Thursday, OU is still looking for its first ranked win of the season. In their three ranked matchups, the Sooners have fallen to No. 7 Arizona State, No. 4 Oklahoma State and No. 9 Missouri.
Oklahoma’s bout against Iowa State includes six projected matchups between ranked wrestlers. OU boasts wrestlers ranked in nine of 10 weight classes compared to seven Iowa State wrestlers claiming spots in InterMat’s top 33.
Only eight of the Sooners’ ranked wrestlers are competing due to an injury to senior 149-pounder Mitch Moore that has sidelined him in the Sooners’ previous seven duals.
No. 32-ranked Joey Prata will meet No. 19-ranked Kysen Terukina in the 125-pound class to begin Friday’s event. Terukina has yet to lose a match this season and comes into the match with a 14-0 record. Prata bounced back from a loss against Missouri with a win in Oklahoma’s dual with Northern Illinois on Sunday, bringing the redshirt senior’s season record to 9-5.
The 133-pound class projects another ranked match as No. 14 Tony Madrigal duels No. 33 Ramazan Attasauov of Iowa State. Madrigal, a senior from Oak Park, Illinois, has gone 8-3 this season and won his last two matches after returning from an injury that kept him out of three events. Conversely, Attasauov was defeated in the Cyclones’ previous dual against North Dakota State.
Redshirt junior Jacob Butler takes the mat against Iowa State after a two match skid in the 141-pound class. Butler is projected to face No. 11 Ian Parker, who has suffered only one loss this season. The redshirt junior has manned the 141-pound class for the Sooners for the majority of the season, but could see competition for the starting spot soon.
According to Sooners coach Lou Rosselli, Moore will return to OU’s starting lineup next week, which will relegate current 149-pounder Dom Demas back to the 141-pound class, where the redshirt senior has won two conference titles.
“We need to get everyone healthy,” Rosselli said. “Our best lineup is Dom at 141 and Mitch at 149.”
Redshirt senior Justin Thomas is tasked with battling defending Big 12 and national champion David Carr. No. 1-ranked Carr was unbeaten in the 157-pound class last season, compiling 20 wins en route to a national championship victory. Thomas, though, is on a five-match win streak and has yet to be defeated in 2022.
“Justin Thomas can compete with him no problem,” Rosselli said. “He’s just got to limit his mistakes and go out there real confident with an attitude that he’s winning today.”
In the 165-pound class, junior Troy Mantanona or redshirt senior Joe Grello will take the mat for the Sooners. No. 29 ranked Grello was unable to wrestle in the Sooners’ last two duals due to health and safety protocols. Despite his ranking, the Rutgers transfer has struggled this season, currently sitting at 3-5.
At 174 pounds, redshirt senior Anthony Mantanona has been nothing short of dominant in 2022. Mantanona jumped 10 spots to No. 22 in the 174-pound rankings following three pins and two additional wins in January. On Friday, he squares off against No. 18 Joel Devine.
“When he's confident in his conditioning, and is confident that he can beat a guy, I think that you see a better version of him, when he controls his emotions,” Rosselli said. “What you’re seeing is a little clip of all that together.
“I think he's getting excited about it, I think he's getting some confidence. When Anthony is confident, I think that he's a problem.”
No. 27 Darrien Roberts will step onto the mat for the first time since the Sooners’ loss to Missouri against ISU. The junior received a forfeiture victory against Northern Illinois, moving him to 13-6 on the season.
All eyes will be on the 197-pound class as No. 14 Jake Woodley takes on No. 16 Yonger Bastida. Bastida comes into the match with only two losses to Woodley’s five. Woodley, though, has faced a gauntlet this year, already competing against two wrestlers ranked in the top 5 nationally.
The 197-pound class is sure to be one of the most intriguing weight classes at the Big 12 Championships later this year. The Big 12 includes nine representatives in the 197-pound national rankings. No. 1 AJ Ferrari of Oklahoma State, No. 5 Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming and No. 9 Rocky Elam of Missouri headline the competition Woodley must run through to win a conference title.
Friday’s dual will wrap up with another ranked matchup, pitting No. 28 Josh Heindselman against No. 21 Sam Schuyler at heavyweight. A victory would grant the redshirt sophomore his first ranked win of the season. Heindselman looks to snap a two match losing streak against Big 12 opponents and bring his record in conference play to 2-3.
The Sooners meet the Cyclones on the mat at 7 p.m. CT on Friday at McCasland Fieldhouse in Norman. The dual will also be televised on Sooner Sports TV.
“They’ll be a nice challenge,” Rosselli said. “I’m confident that if we wrestle to the best of our ability, we can beat them."
