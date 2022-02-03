OU wrestling: Mitch Moore likely taking medical redshirt, Dom Demas still injured as Sooners' health struggles continue

Entering the Cliff Keen invitational on Dec. 3, Mitch Moore held a 6-2 record and the No. 15 spot nationally in the 149-pound class. Moore lost his final match at the event by medical forfeit, and has not seen the mat since.
OU coach Lou Rosselli held out hope that Moore would be able to return by the Big 12 Championship, saying just last week he expected the senior to be back in the lineup soon. Unfortunately, Rosselli revealed on Wednesday that Moore will not compete again this season.
Two-time Big 12 Champion Dom Demas filled in for Moore in four matches before suffering an injury that has sidelined the redshirt senior since the Sooners’ dual against Maryland. Rosselli is uncertain about Demas’ status moving forward, but remains confident in his replacement, No. 21-ranked Willie McDougald.
“149 as a slate is Willie McDougald,” Rosselli said. “Mitch was having a fantastic year but I think he’s going to end up medically redshirting … Dom won’t be wrestling this weekend, he’s still fighting an injury. We’ll just leave it at that.”
After starting 2-0 in Big 12 competition, No. 25 Oklahoma has lost its last four conference duals. As the regular season nears its end, the Sooners are searching for a rhythm they can carry into the postseason.
Some of OU’s struggles this season can be attributed to injuries that have kept the team’s best wrestlers out of the lineup. Seven starters have missed at least one match in 2022.
Joey Prata is the furthest removed from his injury, and has found his groove since returning after missing the Cliff Keen Invitational in early December. The redshirt senior 125-pounder handed Iowa State’s Kysen Terukina his first loss of the season last Friday and has won three matches in a row.
Joe Grello, a redshirt senior, missed the Sooners’ matches against then-No. 9 Missouri on Jan. 20 and Northern Illinois on Jan. 23 due to health and safety protocols and has fallen in both of his contests since returning to the mat.
The Rutgers transfer dislocated his thumb in his 3-0 loss to No. 18-ranked Austin Yant on Sunday, meaning Troy Mantanona may have to fill Grello’s shoes again in the 165-pound class.
“I don’t know if he can grab anything just yet,” Rosselli said. “Can he make it through a match? We don’t know that yet.”
According to Rosselli, redshirt senior Justin Thomas will return to the mat for OU on Friday against Little Rock. The redshirt senior suffered a minor injury in Oklahoma’s dual against Iowa State last Friday which sidelined him in Sunday’s dual against Northern Iowa.
On Sunday, two major decision points killed a Sooners’ comeback attempt. One of those came from NIU’s Derek Holshlag, who defeated Thomas’ replacement Cam Picklo in the 157-pound class.
“We’re pretty close now,” Rosselli said. “We’re losing our dual meets … by a bonus point because we've had other people in the lineup.”
In the 184-pound class, Roberts missed OU’s matches against West Virginia on Nov. 13, Kent State on Jan. 14 and Maryland on Jan. 15. No. 28-ranked Roberts has struggled since his injury issues began, so much that redshirt senior Keegan Moore has replaced the Bethlem, Pennsylvania, native in the Sooners’ starting lineup.
Roberts was benched after a major decision loss to No. 8-ranked Marcus Coleman of Iowa State. Keegan Moore kept his match against Northern Iowa’s No. 4-ranked Parker Keckeisen close, but was ultimately defeated 7-5.
Senior Tony Madrigal has dealt with a recurring elbow injury this season, holding him from competitions against Lock Haven, Virginia and Maryland at the Virginia Duals Jan. 14-15. Officials stopped his match against No. 33-ranked Ramazan Attasauov of Iowa State as the senior clutched his elbow and doubled over in pain.
“(Madrigal) is going to have to just manage the pain,” Rosselli said. “Once he learns how to manage that well, he’ll get a better product.”
Injuries have so far prevented the Sooners from reaching their full potential this season, making an already difficult schedule even tougher. Rosselli hopes his team can weather the storm and turn the tides in its final three matches of the season.
Next, OU will host Little Rock at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4 and No. 23 South Dakota State at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
“We’ve taken hits left and right because of what we've had to deal with through COVID and injuries and everything else,” Rosselli said. “I think it's normal. I think that's what wrestling is anymore. I think sometimes we have to wrestle through some injuries.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.