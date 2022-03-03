OU wrestling: Lou Rosselli looks ahead to Sooners' matchups in Big 12 Championship tournament

No. 24 Oklahoma begins postseason competition this weekend at the Big 12 Championship in Tulsa.
Redshirt senior Dom Demas’ second career Big 12 Championship victory in the 141-pound class helped lead the Sooners to tying Oklahoma state for the team title last season. Demas, however, will not be competing in the postseason this year due to an injury.
Instead, redshirt junior Jacob Butler, who has filled in for Demas this season, will travel to Tulsa. A tall task awaits Butler, who is matched up with No. 1 seed Ian Parker of Iowa State in the first round of the conference tournament. Parker, the defending Big 12 runner-up, defeated the Elgin native 8-3 when the two met on Jan. 28.
“I think he can get to the nationals… I think if he wrestles to his potential he certainly can be in there,” head coach Lou Rosselli said of Butler. “You’ve got to want to be in there scrapping.”
Demas also competed in the 149-pound class for the Sooners this season in relief of Mitch Moore, who was also forced off the mat due to injury. The third wrestler on the depth chart, redshirt freshman Willie McDougald, has stepped in admirably, earning the No. 2 seed in the class after going 6-1.
McDougald won’t see any action in the first round, as the 149-pounder awaits the winner of No. 7 seed Chris Sandoval of Northern Colorado and Air Force’s Dylan Martinez.
“He’s going to have to learn to improve his game so he can separate himself from the competition,” Rosselli said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s really about.”
2021 All-American Jake Woodley was granted the No. 3 seed in the 197-pound class and will take on Oklahoma State’s Gavin Stika in the first round. Woodley defeated the Cowboys wrestler 13-3 when the two met on Feb. 20.
An injury to defending Big 12 and national champion AJ Ferrari clears a path for the Sooners’ veteran to win the conference title. A car accident which required season-ending surgery will sideline the Cowboys’ star until next season.
“Jake is going to continually do the work and he’s really competitive,” Rosselli said of Woodley. “I’m excited to see where that all goes.”
Redshirt senior Anthony Mantanona was granted the No. 3 seed in the 174-pound class. Mantanona will wrestle the winner of No. 6 seed Peyton Mocco of Missouri and Air Force’s Sam Wolf. Mantanona wrestled Mocco in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year, falling 11-10 to the Tigers’ star.
“He wants to leave OU and be an All-American and a national champion,” Rosselli said about Mantanona. “It starts this weekend with getting to the NCAA championships.”
Redshirt senior Justin Thomas enters the weekend as the No. 6 seed and will face off against Nathan Moore in the 157-pound class. Moore did not compete against the Sooners when OU and Northern Colorado met in November. Thomas finished third in the Big 12 last season and looks to place even higher in his final conference tournament.
In the 125-pound class, redshirt senior Joey Prata took the No. 7 seed. Prata comes into his match on a scorching six-bout win streak which includes a 4-1 win over then-No. 8 Trevor Mastrogiovanni from Oklahoma State.
The Virginia Tech transfer awaits the winner of No. 2 seed Taylor LaMont and Tanner Jordan. Prata took down Jordan 8-2 when the two met in early February.
“I thought (his seeding) was a little low,” Rosselli said of Prata. “At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter.”
Senior Tony Madrigal also landed the No. 7 seed in the 133-pound class, and will take the mat against Air Force’s Sidney Flores. Madrigal fought his way to the championship round last season, earning second place in the Big 12.
The third Sooner to be awarded a No. 7 seed was redshirt senior Keegan Moore, who will wrestle Utah Valley’s Jacob Armstrong. Moore’s placing comes on the heels of a 9-4 upset victory over then-No. 8 Dakota Geer in Oklahoma’s heartbreaking Feb. 20 Bedlam loss.
“This is his dream to get on that stand,” Rosselli said of Moore. “Last weekend’s win showed that Keegan can compete with anybody if his mind is right and he’s ready to roll.”
Rutgers transfer Joe Grello is slotted as the No. 8 seed in the 165-pound class. Grello’s highest career placing in a conference tournament came in 2019, when he finished ninth in the Big 10 championship. The Newton, New Jersey, native will square off against an unfamiliar foe in Air Force’s Trey Brisker.
Heavyweight Josh Heindselman, who also scored the No. 8 seed, wraps up the Sooners competitors with a duel against the winner of No. 1 seed Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force and Northern Colorado’s Jacob Seely. Seely did not wrestle against OU when the Sooners traveled to Greeley in late November.
“(Heindselman) has to have a great performance this weekend,” Rosselli said. “He’s excited, he’s tough, his will to win is incredible… His will and his toughness, they're never in question.”
The preliminary rounds of the Big 12 Championship begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, followed by the finals on Sunday, March 6 at the Bank of Oklahoma Center.
“You’ve got to have the right mindset going into the postseason,” Rosselli said. “You have to have a bit of 'I refuse to lose' in you.”
