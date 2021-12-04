OU wrestling: Jake Woodley advances to semifinals, 4 other Sooners remain after 1st day of Cliff Keen Invitational

Redshirt senior Oklahoma wrestler Jake Woodley was the only Sooner remaining in the championship bracket following day one of the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.
Mid-day Update. Six Sooners are still alive in Las Vegas: Championship Bracket: 149 - Mitch Moore184 - Darrien Roberts197 - Jake WoodleyConsolation: 157 - Justin Thomas165 - Joe Grello285 - Josh Heindselman pic.twitter.com/GBEfhsnzap— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) December 3, 2021
Jack Creamer kicked off the event for the Sooners in the 125-pound class. The redshirt freshman lost his first match to No. 2 seed Devin Schroder of Purdue, 17-2. Creamer attempted to rebound against Cal Poly’s Antonio Lorenzo but fell 14-1, ending the Sterling, Virginia, native’s day.
Next on the mat for OU was redshirt junior Zach Zeamer in the 141-pound class. Zeamer tested No. 3 seed Chad Red Jr., but ultimately lost 8-4 to the Nebraska star. Like Creamer, Zeamer couldn’t pull out a victory in the consolation bracket, closing out day one with a 6-2 loss to Michigan’s Cole Mattin.
Up next for the Sooners was Mitch Moore. The senior beat Nebraska-Kearney’s Sam Turner 4-1 in the opening round. Moore followed his first victory with an impressive 2-1 win over No. 10 Cory Crooks of Oregon State.
In the quarterfinals of the 149 weight class, the St. Paris, Ohio, native lost to No. 2 seed Sammy Sasso from Ohio State. The loss moved Moore to the consolation bracket to face Northern Colorado’s Christopher Sandoval.
No. 6 seed Justin Thomas recorded a massive 19-2 victory over Utah Valley’s Jaxon Garoutte in the first round of the 157 weight class, but came up short in the second round. The graduate wrestler narrowly lost to No. 11 seed Dazjon Castro of The Citadel, 3-1.
Thomas bounced back to win his first consolation match 8-2 over Harvard’s Trevor Tarsi. Thomas repeated his success in the next round, handing Cornell graduate wrestler Adam Santoro a 9-0 loss.
In the 165 weight class, No. 9 seed Joe Grello was beaten by Nebraska-Kearney’s Matt Malcom 8-2. The Rutgers transfer rebounded in his first consolation match though, downing seventh seed Tanner Cook of South Dakota State.
Grello squared off against Wyoming’s Cooper Voorhees in the second round of the consolation bracket, winning 8-3. Continuing to make his way through the bracket, Grello will meet Harvard’s Philip Conigliaro on Saturday.
Moving up the board, No. 10 seed Anthony Mantanona took down Nebraska-Kearney’s Billy Higgins 2-1 in the first round of the 174 weight class before being bested 8-6 in the second round by No. 7 seed Gerrit Nijenhuis of Purdue. Mantanona closed out the day with a 6-4 loss to California State-Bakersfield’s Albert Urias.
OU’s representative in the 184 weight class, No. 4 seed Darrien Roberts, began his day with a 4-2 win over Utah Valley’s Jacob Armstrong. The junior didn’t slow down in round two, beating Harvard’s Luke Rada 5-1. Roberts headed to the consolation bracket after a tightly contested 3-2 loss to No. 5 seed Kaleb Romero of Ohio State.
No. 1 seeded Woodley dominated in the first round of the 197 weight class with a 12-1 win over Sacred Heart’s Connor Rossi. Woodley handled the second round as well, notching a 16-6 thrashing of Oregon State’s Jarrad Dixon.
The redshirt senior took on eighth seed Jacob Cardenas of Cornell in the quarterfinals, coming out on top 6-2. Nebraska’s Eric Schultz awaits the Pittsburgh native in the semi-finals.
Day one came to a close in the heavyweight division on Friday. No. 7 seed Josh Heindselman prevailed 4-1 against Utah Valley’s Jayden Woodruff. The redshirt sophomore fell in the second round 3-1 to No. 10 seed Gary Traub of Oregon State.
Heindselman took on ninth seed Jack Delgarbino of Princeton in the first round of the consolation bracket, winning 4-2. Heindselman’s next round saw the Piedmont native lose to Navy’s Riley Smith.
Five Sooners remain in contention in Las Vegas after day one. Moore, Thomas, Grello and Roberts will pick up action in the consolation bracket Saturday morning, while Woodley will wrestle in the semifinals Saturday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.