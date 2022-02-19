 Skip to main content
OU wrestling: Former Sooners legend, 1962 national champion Wayne Baughman dies at 81

Wrestling team

OU's wrestling team emerges through smoke before the match against West Virginia on Jan. 18, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma wrestler Wayne Baughman died last Wednesday according to a Saturday announcement from Team USA Wrestling, which was confirmed by OU. Baughman was 81.

Baughman was born in Oklahoma City and attended John Marshall High School prior to his time with the Sooners. The former Olympic coach competed for OU from 1959-1963 and posted a 53-7 overall record in that span.

Baughman was a two-time Big Eight champion with the Sooners and won the individual national championship in 1962. He also helped OU win the 1962 team national championship and finish runner-up in 1961 and 1963.

Baughman competed in the 1964, 1968 and 1972 Olympics as well as the 1967 Pan-American Games, where he took home a gold medal. Following his time as an Olympian, the Sooners’ legend coached at Air Force from 1976-2006.  

