OU wrestling: Former Sooners legend, 1962 national champion Wayne Baughman dies at 81

Former Oklahoma wrestler Wayne Baughman died last Wednesday according to a Saturday announcement from Team USA Wrestling, which was confirmed by OU. Baughman was 81.
OU Wrestling is saddened to hear of the passing of Sooner legend Wayne Baughman. An individual and team national champion for Oklahoma, a three-time Olympian and a legendary coach for @AF_Wrestle. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/C8fGS0q371— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) February 19, 2022
Baughman was born in Oklahoma City and attended John Marshall High School prior to his time with the Sooners. The former Olympic coach competed for OU from 1959-1963 and posted a 53-7 overall record in that span.
Baughman was a two-time Big Eight champion with the Sooners and won the individual national championship in 1962. He also helped OU win the 1962 team national championship and finish runner-up in 1961 and 1963.
Baughman competed in the 1964, 1968 and 1972 Olympics as well as the 1967 Pan-American Games, where he took home a gold medal. Following his time as an Olympian, the Sooners’ legend coached at Air Force from 1976-2006.
