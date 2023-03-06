 Skip to main content
OU wrestling finishes 4th in Big 12 Championship, qualifies 8 wrestlers for NCAA Championships

Josh Heindselman

Redshirt junior Josh Heindselman during the wrestling meet against University of Missouri on Feb 3.

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

Oklahoma placed nine wrestlers at the Big 12 Championship in Tulsa from Saturday-Sunday, including two third-place finishes. The Sooners also qualified eight wrestlers for the NCAA Championships.

Redshirt freshman Wyatt Henson started unseeded and finished third at 133 pounds after winning six straight bouts. He won his third-place bout 9-3 over No. 2 seed Kyle Biscoglia from Northern Iowa.

Graduate student Mitch Morse earned third place at 149 pounds. He defeated Oklahoma State’s Victor Voinovich 4-1 before beating North Dakota State’s Kellyn March 4-0 to clinch third.

Graduate student Joey Prata finished fourth place at 125 pounds, junior Mosha Schwartz finished sixth place at 184 pounds, sophomore Jared Hill finished sixth place at 157 pounds, sophomore Gerrit Nijenhuis finished seventh at 165 pounds, sophomore Tate Picklo finished fifth place at 174 pounds and redshirt junior Josh Heindselman finished seventh in the heavyweight division.

As a team, the Sooners finished fourth place with 97.5 points, finishing behind champions Missouri, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. The NCAA Championships will take place from March 16-18 in Tulsa.

